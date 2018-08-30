Atlis Pickup Truck Battery Charges In Under 13 Minutes
Atlis battery pack ready to charge in under a quarter of an hour.
Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup founded in 2016 to develop XT electric pickup truck and XP electric vehicle platform, achieved its first milestone.
The company’s prototype battery pack was successfully tested at one of the EVgo fast chargers in Phoenix, taking a full charge in just 12 minutes, 35 seconds (the goal was for 15 minutes). The pack is fairly small – at around 3 kWh, but Atlis says that it’s fully scalable and ultimately will need ultra-fast chargers, which the company would like to introduce.
“This charge time of a vehicle battery in under 13 minutes is a first in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.“We have completed preliminary testing of our prototype battery pack with fast charging capabilities, and we’re proud to announce that we did better than expected. We beat our charge time by 2 minutes and 25 seconds by charging a 3 kWh pack to full in 12 minutes 35 seconds”, CEO Mark Hanchett stated. Atlis Motor Vehicles selected an EVgo Level 3 DC fast charging station in the Phoenix area as a test site. “This was the key to proving our technology – recharge times for batteries is still one of the largest obstacles to wider adoption of electric vehicles.”
The prototype battery is a lithium-ion cell with a unique cooling system for optimum temperature management. “Properly managing cell temperatures is still overlooked by many electric vehicle manufacturers but is one of the most critical components to battery performance and longevity. Ignoring temperature management, or just providing mild surface cooling of the cells is insufficient.” Hanchett added.
The battery pack is part of Atlis’ prototype design and is capable of scaling in size to meet their customer’s performance needs. The capacity of the test pack had to be kept low to ensure enough power was available from the Level 3 DC charging station. Next steps for the prototype pack is to integrate this design concept into Atlis Motor Vehicles’ XP platform currently in development.”
Atlis XT Pickup Truck
Atlis Motor Vehicles currently is trying to raise funds for development (info).
The ultimate goal is to begin production and sales of the all-electric XT pickup truck. We really like the design and hopefully, we will see some electric pickups on the roads in the near future.
The specs envision long-range and all-wheel drive powertrain:
- Battery options for: 300 miles, 400 miles, or 500 miles (unloaded truck, with no cargo or trailer weights)
- 15 minutes recharge capability
- all-wheel drive, with 4 independent traction motors at each wheel, and single speed gear box per axle
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- 0 to 60 mph unloaded: Less than 5 seconds
- 0 to 60 mph to max GCWR: Less than 18 seconds
- Top speed: 120 mph
- massive front-trunk storage space
- advanced regenerative braking with dynamic load control
6 Comments on "Atlis Pickup Truck Battery Charges In Under 13 Minutes"
12 minutes, 35 seconds for a pack 3 kWh…..why are we talking about this?
“The capacity of the test pack had to be kept low [3 kWh] to ensure enough power was available from the Level 3 DC charging station.”
🙄 🙄 🙄
My B.S. detector just exploded.
Heck, even an electric bicycle often has a battery pack as large as 1 kWh. It seems pretty obvious that the real reason why they used such a tiny battery pack is so they could give it some sort of special super-duper cooling system which would be utterly impractical for a larger mass-produced battery pack. Not to mention impractical for daily charging of an EV battery pack, which is expected to hold up to being cycled ~2000 times. Charging it as fast as they did here would very likely — IMHO almost certainly — lead to rapid premature aging.
But I guess the low-information, easily impressed reader will be impressed by this stunt. And that is all that this is: A stunt, and not a real achievement.
BTW — The term “Level 3 DC charging station” is outmoded, and is an indication that whoever wrote this press release knows very little about the state of the art of EVs.
Lets just say That This type of Fast charging is Not doing the Battery’s Longevity Any Favors …
Ok, so what kind of compromises had to be made in regards to things like cost and energy density in order to get this performance? This performance isn’t unheard of, but batteries are typically a combination of 3 characteristics: charge/discharge rate, energy density, and cost. Making major gains in one area typically requires compromises in the other two.
It’s a pretty cool trick to stand in front of a vehicle and have it’s lights reflection shine right through you.
SUVs can handle the size and weight of titanate batteries, 60 kWh could charge at 3C.