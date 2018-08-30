Atlis Pickup Truck Battery Charges In Under 13 Minutes

2 H BY MARK KANE

Atlis battery pack ready to charge in under a quarter of an hour.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup founded in 2016 to develop XT electric pickup truck and XP electric vehicle platform, achieved its first milestone.

The company’s prototype battery pack was successfully tested at one of the EVgo fast chargers in Phoenix, taking a full charge in just 12 minutes, 35 seconds (the goal was for 15 minutes). The pack is fairly small – at around 3 kWh, but Atlis says that it’s fully scalable and ultimately will need ultra-fast chargers, which the company would like to introduce.

“This charge time of a vehicle battery in under 13 minutes is a first in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.“We have completed preliminary testing of our prototype battery pack with fast charging capabilities, and we’re proud to announce that we did better than expected. We beat our charge time by 2 minutes and 25 seconds by charging a 3 kWh pack to full in 12 minutes 35 seconds”, CEO Mark Hanchett stated. Atlis Motor Vehicles selected an EVgo Level 3 DC fast charging station in the Phoenix area as a test site. “This was the key to proving our technology – recharge times for batteries is still one of the largest obstacles to wider adoption of electric vehicles.” The prototype battery is a lithium-ion cell with a unique cooling system for optimum temperature management. “Properly managing cell temperatures is still overlooked by many electric vehicle manufacturers but is one of the most critical components to battery performance and longevity. Ignoring temperature management, or just providing mild surface cooling of the cells is insufficient.” Hanchett added. The battery pack is part of Atlis’ prototype design and is capable of scaling in size to meet their customer’s performance needs. The capacity of the test pack had to be kept low to ensure enough power was available from the Level 3 DC charging station. Next steps for the prototype pack is to integrate this design concept into Atlis Motor Vehicles’ XP platform currently in development.”

Atlis XT Pickup Truck

Atlis Motor Vehicles currently is trying to raise funds for development (info).

The ultimate goal is to begin production and sales of the all-electric XT pickup truck. We really like the design and hopefully, we will see some electric pickups on the roads in the near future.

The specs envision long-range and all-wheel drive powertrain: