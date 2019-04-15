Aston Martin Rapide E Debuts At 2019 Shanghai Auto Show: Video
Only 155 to be made with a range of over 200 miles (320 km)
Aston Martin unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show the final production-ready iteration of the Rapide E all-electric sports saloon, developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).
According to the luxury marque, it’s a pivotal model – the first BEV, which will be produced in a limited run of 155 examples. It looks pretty cool and could become an alternative proposition for those who seek something more exotic than the Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan, while at the same time electric.
Compared to the standard Rapide with a 6.0-litre V12, the Rapide E was highly redesigned – for example, the new aerodynamic package brings 8% less drag. There is now no analogue displays and the dedicated app allows key information from the car to be remotely monitored.
In terms of specifications, there is no changes to the preliminary one from fall 2018. Aston Martin uses a 65 kWh battery system (800 V nominal), which should be good for over 200 miles (320 km) under the WLTP test cycle. We feel that the battery capacity should be higher, especially if customers would like to make use of the strong acceleration from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds. The 200 miles sounds like a minimum for such a type of car in 2019, and 250-300 miles would be more appropriate. Anyways, interestingly the packs will consist of 18650 format cylindrical cells.
“Rapide E is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery – encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing – with a 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. This bespoke battery pack lies where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located, with the 800V system allowing for more efficient charging and greatly improved thermal characteristics over existing electrical architectures. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 610PS and a colossal 950Nm of torque.”
The battery can be recharged at up to around 100 kW of power. The on-board charger seems to be three-phase 22 kW as it can replenish full range in three hours.
Aston Martin encourages that the battery will be able to withstand prolonged drive at high power, like a full lap of the Nürburgring without entering limited power mode. This is probably where Williams Advanced Engineering’s experience in Formula E counts the most.
“These figures are not restricted to a narrow window of battery charge or climatic conditions, instead, thanks to the cutting-edge 800V architecture, the Rapide E will deliver its performance in a consistent and repeatable way as would be expected from a traditional Aston Martin product. This includes the ability to drive a full lap of the Nürburgring with no performance derating of the battery or the motors.”
Aston Martin Rapide E specs:
- range of more than 200 miles (320 km) under WLTP cycle
- 65 kWh battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type)
- rear-wheel drive with two motors
- total system output of 610 PS and 950 Nm
- 0-60 mph (nearly 100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds
- 50-70 mph in 1.5 seconds
- top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h)
- 800 V system voltage with capability to charge at 100 kW or more
- 3 h recharge using on-board charger
Press blast:
PRODUCTION READY RAPIDE E GIVEN WORLD DEBUT AT AUTO SHANGHAI
· Aston Martin’s first electric model – Rapide E – now ready for production
· Car unveiled at Auto Shanghai by Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman
· Rapide E features 800V battery system for greater charging efficiencies
· Twin rear-mounted motors produce 610PS and 950Nm of torque
· Production limited to 155 examples
· Visit Aston Martin’s stand – Hall 8 Stand 8A31
16 April 2019, Shanghai, China: Aston Martin Lagonda has revealed the final production-ready iteration of its first all-electric production car, with the spectacular Rapide E making its world debut at China’s Auto Shanghai motor show.
Unveiled by Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, Rapide E is a pivotal model for the luxury marque. Following the success of previous special-edition models, including Aston Martin Vulcan, the Vanquish Zagato family and DB4 GT Continuation, Rapide E continues to deliver a superior level of performance, craftmanship and exclusivity, while also propelling Aston Martin into the all-electric realm.
The first car to be built at Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art St Athan production facility – the brand’s Home of Electrification – Rapide E represents a pioneering first step towards achieving the company’s wider electrification strategy and the successful fruition of Lagonda – the world’s first zero-emission luxury brand. A special edition with a production run strictly limited to 155 units, Rapide E has been developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).
Shown for the first time here in Shanghai today, Aston Martin’s design and engineering teams have worked in partnership to extract the optimal aerodynamic performance available from the Rapide’s elegant form. Traditional metal vanes give way to a striking honeycomb front grille. With lower cooling requirements demanded of the EV powertrain, Aston Martin’s aerodynamic engineers have been given the freedom to optimize the aperture of the frontal area, minimising airflow through the car’s body, improving the car’s aerodynamic efficiency and increasing range as a result.
A re-designed underfloor streamlines airflow from the front splitter right the way through to Rapide E’s new larger rear diffuser – a feature that is now wholly dedicated to aero efficiency due to the removal of the exhaust system required before. The model’s forged aluminium aerodynamic wheels – shod with bespoke low rolling-resistance Pirelli P-Zero tyres – have also been re-designed to give greater efficiency, without compromising brake cooling capability. The sum of these changes gives Rapide E’s aerodynamic package an 8% improvement over the previous internal combustion model.
Inside and out, Rapide E is equipped with the materials and technology befitting of the marque’s first EV model. Gone are the analogue displays of the past. A 10” digital display now sits in their place, delivering all key information to the driver while on the move, including the battery’s state of charge, current motor power levels, regenerative performance and a real-time energy consumption meter. Swathes of carbon fibre have been deployed throughout, assisting in delivering the strict weight targets set by Aston Martin’s engineering team from the outset.
Extending the experience beyond the car, a dedicated app allows key information from the car to be remotely monitored. This powerful dashboard displays remaining range, battery status, and time to charge, as well as allowing navigation destinations to be sent from the app to the car for easy route planning. The car’s parking spot can also be seen via the app, with walking directions provided to help re-locate it in busy locations. Finally, the health and status of Rapide E can also be tracked from the app, providing reminders such as when a key service is due.
Throughout the development process, the combined AML/WAE engineering team first focussed their efforts on finding packaging solutions for the battery system and motors within the Rapide’s architecture before working to achieve effective cooling of the batteries and motors.
Rapide E is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery – encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing – with a 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. This bespoke battery pack lies where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located, with the 800V system allowing for more efficient charging and greatly improved thermal characteristics over existing electrical architectures. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 610PS and a colossal 950Nm of torque.
Rapide E’s range is over 200 miles under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), while the model is capable of charging at a rate of 185 1,2 miles of range per hour using a typical 400V 50kW charger. However, the car’s 800V high-voltage battery system enables faster charging of 310 1,2 miles of range per hour, using an 800V outlet delivering 100kW or higher. For destination charging, the car also features an industry-leading high-power AC on-board charger capable of recharging the battery in as little as 3 hours.
Top speed for Rapide E is 155mph, with a sub-4.0 second 0-60mph time and a 50-70mph time of just 1.5 seconds. These figures are not restricted to a narrow window of battery charge or climatic conditions, instead, thanks to the cutting-edge 800V architecture, the Rapide E will deliver its performance in a consistent and repeatable way as would be expected from a traditional Aston Martin product. This includes the ability to drive a full lap of the Nürburgring with no performance derating of the battery or the motors.
Rapide E also enhances the feel, character and delivery of the V12-engined recently acclaimed Rapide AMR, thanks to careful attention paid to the tuning of both the electric powertrain and the chassis across three driving modes – GT, Sport and Sport + – which are selected for both the powertrain and handling. The rear-wheel drive Rapide E’s twin electric motors drive through a Limited-Slip Differential, which combined with a revised spring and damper rates, ensures the pure handling characteristics of the petrol-powered Rapide AMR are retained.
Speaking ahead of Rapide E’s Shanghai debut, Dr Andy Palmer, President and Group CEO, Aston Martin Lagonda, commented: “Unveiling the Rapide E will be a huge moment for Aston Martin. As our first all-electric production car, it is a truly historic step. One that signals Aston Martin is prepared for the huge challenge of an environmentally responsible and sustainable future. As a car company we cannot afford to passively allow that future to come to us; we have to actively chase it. Only by doing this can we learn and prepare, but also preserve those things we love as drivers and car enthusiasts. That’s why it was so important to me that in embracing EV technology we should not let go of those unique qualities that define an Aston Martin. I believe Rapide E embodies that desire and paves the way for a hugely exciting future.”
Categories: Aston Martin
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Aston Martin Rapide E Debuts At 2019 Shanghai Auto Show: Video"
Aston, The ICE cars are calling . They want their goofy gaping holed grill back … 🙁 🙂
A back yard mechanic can do that conversion in his Back yard and get more range than that ! ….. 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁