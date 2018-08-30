Average Sale Price Of Tesla Model 3 Now At $59,000
Continues to increase in the short term
Famously, production of each new Tesla model begins with the most expensive version, then moves on to less expensive models as increased manufacturing brings down capital expense per car. This would mean we should expect to see the average selling price (ASP) decrease over time then, right? Well, not exactly. Now, the ASP for the Model 3 appears to be higher than ever at $59,000.
How could this be? Well, first things first: let’s talk about where we are getting these numbers. They aren’t official figures from the California automaker. Instead, we’ve found this particular tidbit in a tweet (embedded below) by @TroyTeslike, who published a graph using data pulled from a Google doc called the Model 3 Order Tracker. This site features the self-reported data of over 4,600 owners and future owners of the Tesla Model 3.
The average sale price of the #Model3 reaches $59,000 in Q3 based on survey data. Source https://t.co/vNvxCtdi6a The increase is expected to continue at least until the end of 2018.@Teslarati @ElectrekCo @Jalopnik @cleantechnica @InsideEVs @GreenCarReports @HyperChangeTV pic.twitter.com/BOvnfAT0rb
— Teslike (@TroyTeslike) August 22, 2018
So, why is the average selling price up? It’s because the very first Model 3 production wasn’t actually the most expensive variant. Sure, they all have the Long Range battery and premium package with its top-spec seats and other goodies, but there are features that have arrived more recently that are pumping up the prices. Specifically, that would be the all-wheel-drive and Performance versions. Not only do these variants have the added cost of $5,000 for an extra motor, but the Performance version in particular also has a number of options not available on lesser versions of the Model 3 which tack on an additional $5,000 to the bottom line.
The ASP won’t stay this high, of course. When the much-touted $35,000 base version starts shipping early in 2019 we expect to see this number to move downward and then level off. For now, though, the increase in ASP is a great help to the company as it works to show a profit by the end of the 3rd quarter of the year.
19 Comments on "Average Sale Price Of Tesla Model 3 Now At $59,000"
59K should be producing some good margin…
And the Gross Margin has been improving, but not enough for the $35K version yet.
$59K *80% is $47.2K, assuming 20% gross margin (close to what Tesla reported) on those versions right now.
$47.2K is $10K more than the $35K version. Despite the battery difference which is assumed to be about 25kWh at most. Even with $200/kWh at pack price, it is only $5K. There is NO way the other trims/options would cost $5K in difference.
Therefore, the $35K version is really questionable at this point. That is why Elon said that Tesla would die if they offer that version right now.
Good breakdown. Tesla guided to 15% gross margin this quarter, so their costs are currently even higher than 47.2k.
I thought it was 18%. Either way, 20% was just to buffer any selling price improvement. Even if we use the 30% gross margin which is on the high side, a $59K price means a cost of $41.3K. With $5K in battery saving, it would be $36.3K. The rest of the car doesn’t add much cost with those so called “options”. So, $35K Model 3 would be lucky to break even for Tesla.
But I imagine that is what Tesla wanted. Low base price to bring buyers in and milk them up the option ladder.
Botton line is Tesla is getting very close to real profitability on the Model 3, if you figure their OpEx at 25% of revenue which is less then it was in Q2. Its getting interesting for sure.
The 35K model 3 is the next hurdle, using Tesla quoted $100 per kWh cell cost, figure the cost reduction will be somewhere around 3K, but the net price reduction is 9K, This certainly will put some pressure on that margin, and I feel the people that have waited this long for the 35K car, most likely 35K is all they can afford, so they will have a lower take rate on the premium package, and EAP, which are the real margin makers.
How does Tesla get away with “low advertised price to attract and then offer higher price variant”?
California has an anti bait and switch law:
Bait and Switch: A seller offers an item at a very low price in order to lure in potential customers.
When the customers arrive, the low-priced item is not available, but another similar higher priced
item is available.
https://statelaws.findlaw.com/california-law/california-deceptive-trade-practices-laws.html
Tesla should stop mentioning a $35K car until they actually build it.
Vote me down if you want, it won’t hurt my feelings 😉
You are comparing the LR version with many options to the SR version with no options and you are assuming the options cost Tesla nothing. Whereas the bare SR version may not be profitable at this point it is likely profitable with the standard mix of options and even more profitable mandating the premium package. Many would rather spend $9k on AWD+EAP than on an extra 100 mile range.
The uptake for All Wheel Drive in Q3 seems suspiciously low to me.
Hasn’t the Model 3 VINs twitter account been consistently reporting over 50% of registered VINs before for AWD?
That would suggest that the ASP has maybe increased by even more than this person suggests.
Edit: Yeah, Model 3 VINs says ~70% of VINs have been for AWD ever since 6/28/18.
If you look at:
twitter(dot)com/Model3VINs/status/1032076802867384320
There’s an exchange between a few people. Estimates for ASP are between $61K and $62.5K. Comparable to this person’s estimate of $59K.
I agree AWD take rate is low. If it’s based on Q3 deliveries, though, it includes the 11k in-transits from Q2 which were almost all RWD. Also, I suspect reservation list members are more likely to self-report.
On the flip side, EAP take rate looks high. I’ll ask my local store people what they are seeing.
The chart only shows cars that are delivered so far in Q3.
$35k Model 3? Anyone? Bueller?
Why would Tesla waste the battery cells (current limiting constraint) selling $35k cars, when they can use them to sell vehicles at nearly double that.
Next year, in limited quantity I would assume.
According to the table in the article, there is no current plan for a $35K Model 3. The planned SR versions start at $40K plus mandatory D&D fee.
WRONG the premium upgrade package will not be bundled in the standard range version, the table is not from Tesla just a speculator.
It’s unclear what you are asking.
Bro is just trolling as usual (how he isn’t banned is crazy), suggesting we will never see a $35k model 3..
Great profits! $$$
I imagine most people who put down deposits for the Tesla 3 were hoping to buy the $35k version. However, Tesla will try to make more of the $60k versions than the $35k versions for as long as they can, until the demand for the $60k versions have cooled down. After all, why would you make more low margin vehicles if the demand for high margin vehicles is still there, right?
I remember when my friend was considering buying a Model X, but with constant delays, the salesman was trying to get him to buy a Model S right then and there instead. I think this is what Tesla is trying to do: make the wait very long for the $35k car that people eventually give in and maybe order something in the $50k range that they can take delivery of sooner.