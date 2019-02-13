Are Diesel HD Trucks Dead: Will Electric Pickups Replace Them? Video

17 M BY MARK KANE

Replace the diesel heavy-duty trucks with electric?

The Fast Lane Truck continues its No, You’re Wrong! series with another episode concerning electric drive as an answer.

This time, the questions are:

Are diesel HD trucks dead?

Will electric pickups replace them?

Raising such questions indicates that electrification matured enough to draw such scenarios as possible.

With General Motor and Amazon both expressing interest in electric pickup truck maker Rivian, we sort of think a shift-change lies just ahead. Will the world of trucks go electric? Maybe not overnight, but without a doubt, its bound to happen soon enough.

Diesel engines have many drawbacks and especially after the Volkswagen diesel-scandal, many seeks for alternatives, which is not easy to find. Fast Lane Truck wonders about gasoline engines combined with electric motor and batteries to ultimately get more torque and better fuel economy. Or maybe we just need fully electric trucks instead?