Arcimoto To Launch FUV Hub Rental Location In San Diego

Arcimoto intends to open in the coming months its second rental location for electric FUV vehicles (the first is in Oregon) at 630 Tenth Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92101.

The site will serve as a showroom, service, and charging center (40 stalls) for Fun Utility Vehicles, as well as electric scooters, bikes, and cars in downtown San Diego.

“The 4,500 square-foot facility, located at 630 Tenth Avenue and equipped with 40 Level 2 chargers, will serve mainly as a showroom, rental center, and a central charging station for electric bikes, scooters, cars, as well as FUVs. Arcimoto plans to operate the FUV Hub jointly with San Diego-based partner HULA Holdings.”

HULA Co-Founder Peder Norby, former San Diego County planning commissioner said:

“Even as a national leader in EV adoption, downtown San Diego still faces challenges in reducing congestion, lowering transportation emissions, and improving parking. We believe the FUV Hub San Diego will allow us to attack these problems head on with a central charging station for not only FUVs, but for all electric vehicles. Simply drive in, plug in, and go play in beautiful coastal San Diego.”

Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto President and CEO said:

“The new FUV Hub San Diego is an excellent test case for Arcimoto and our commitment to sustainable transportation in both urban and destination markets. We believe that for working professionals and tourists visiting downtown San Diego, the FUV Hub will provide access to clean EVs to rent by the day or the hour, helping to eliminate the need for polluting vehicles in the beating heart of America’s Finest City.”

HULA CEO Angus Clark added:

“Making America’s Finest City even greener through the efficient use of FUVs should set a high aspirational bar for other cities to emulate and duplicate. We are excited to be able to bring this service to the downtown community and look forward to offering our vision for a sustainable future in San Diego.”

