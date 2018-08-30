Arcimoto To Open First Rental Center For Three-Wheel EV

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Now, you can test drive Arcimoto’s three-wheel EV, as long as you are cool with planning a trip to Oregon.

C’mon … Oregon is a wonderful place that everyone should visit if they haven’t already been there, and if you have, perhaps you should head back to test out the Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle at the new experience center, which opens in just a few days. From what we’ve heard, you’re sure to have a ton of FUN!

The all-new Arcimoto experience center in Eugene, Oregon opens this Saturday, October 27. Even better … it’s open on the weekend. All silliness aside, while Arcimoto isn’t a company we cover extensively at InsideEVs, it’s still a vehicle that’s pretty innovative and cool and deserves some press.

The first Arcimoto orders haven’t yet made their way to new owners’ driveways, so there haven’t been many opportunities for people to jump in and take them for a drive. Not only can you check out and test drive the Arcimoto in Oregon beginning soon, but you can also rent one. Thus far, we have no details on pricing for the rental situation, but we imagine that it has to be somewhat reasonable.

The reality here is that if people are going to consider dropping nearly $12k to get a vehicle that isn’t really for traditional use, then a rental should be relatively cheap or the company is wasting its time with this new effort. Fingers crossed here!

As you can see based on the informational video below, the Arcimoto three-wheel EV seats two in an exposed cabin and offers a 70-mile range. This type of EV might be awesome to rent and troll around on vacation, but it’s not necessarily advantageous for regular use. Hence, renting it might be an outstanding concept.

If you want to partake, starting this upcoming weekend you can head to 543 Blair Boulevard, Eugene, OR. Also, please be sure to let us know how the experience plays out.

Source: Engadget