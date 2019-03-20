Arcimoto Deliverator Prime For Pizza and Package Delivery

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Pre-orders open now.

The Deliverator is the aptly-named future of urban package delivery. At least, it is if Arcimoto has anything to say about it. The latest permutation of its Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), aims directly a market niche with a lot of possibilities. Just looking at it, one can easily imagine its 20 cubic foot cargo box emblazoned with any number of brands — from Uber Eats to your local pizza place.

This latest version of its electric three-wheeler is the third that the Oregon outfit has rolled out this year. We’ve previously seen the Evergreen Edition, the high-spec trim level of its passenger vehicle, as well as the Rapid Responder — an all-electric trike geared toward serving the security and first responder community. They all speak to the flexibility of the Arcimoto platform.

The Deliverator is said to boast over 20-plus cubic feet of cargo space. The company says it targeting a 75-mph top speed, along with a 350-pound carrying capacity. The initial price tag reads $19,900, but complete pricing, options, and specifications will be made available in the near future. The Deliverator could be ready to be delivered to customers sometime next year.

Source: Arcimoto