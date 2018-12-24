Starting In April, Only Electric Cars Will Be Exempt From London Congestion Charge
BEVs to be exempt from London Congestion Charge by 2025 (PHEVs by 2021)
From April 2019 on, only plug-in electric cars will be exempt from London Congestion Charge, as British capital is trying to lower emissions. The upcoming changes will require Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs), like Uber and Addison Lee, to pay £11.50 ($14.5) a day. It’s expected that in result, 8,000 fewer of those will be driving in the city center.
“Zero-emission-capable” vehicles (aka plug-ins and maybe hydrogen fuel cell cars) will be exempt by 2021. After then, only pure electric vehicles will be exempt from the London Congestion Charge, and it will also not last forever, as the deadline is 2025.
If we understand correctly the intentions of the authorities, from 2025 there will be no exemptions and only zero-emission vehicles will be granted access (maybe beside privileged vehicles).
That, combined with new electric buses and a requirement for zero-emission-capable taxis, should help to clean the air.
Source: Autocar
From article: “…from 2025 there will be no exemptions and only zero-emission vehicles will be granted access (maybe beside privileged vehicles)…”
———-
That is aggressive and will certainly go a long way cleaning up the notorious air pollution around London.
London will serve as a demonstration showcase of how to effectively fight ICE fog which ICE fog has for a very long while been a high tax to the health of each London resident.
Fifteen years from now London residents will be able to take a jog around the neighborhood taking in clean crisp London air as it should be. Also London will becomes a more enjoyable for tourists to visit and walk about no longer blowing nose at end of day to expel built up ICE fog congestive mucus… been there done that.
Erm? I wonder if I read it right.
According to the article, starting in 2019 PHEV only will be exempt from the tax, while BEV still will be taxed, is it correct?
Can’t see why exemption is for PHEV only thought.
London’s plans seem to be in constant flux, so the updates (with links) are greatly appreciated.
“BEVs to be exempt from London Congestion Charge by 2025 (PHEVs by 2021)”
“Zero-emission-capable vehicles (aka plug-ins and maybe hydrogen fuel cell cars) will be exempt by 2021″
Shouldn’t these read “until 2025” and “until 2021”? EVs are currently exempt from the charges, but will (in theory) lose the exemption in those years.