Analyst Thinks Tesla Semi Range Will Be Up To 450 Miles
5 hours ago by Steven Loveday 44Comments
So, how many miles of range will the Tesla Semi have?
Questions are mounting about Tesla’s all-electric semi truck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a talent for creating a buzz and making this sort of thing happen.
First of all, he teases the new concept early on. Then there are little details given from time to time and a reveal event is scheduled, which lets us know that the vehicle is actually a real thing capable of being shared with the world. Even Musk’s two-time rescheduling of the event, while irritating to some, grabs more press and gets people even more excited with anticipation. Finally, the CEO takes to social media with crazy statements to up the ante.
Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2017
Not very much has been revealed about the Tesla Semi on an official level. All we really know is that Musk says the specs are outstanding. After we saw pictures of what was believed to be the automaker’s prototype semi out testing, followed by a potential test mule, Musk Tweeted once again.
Semi specs are better than anything I’ve seen reported so far. Semi eng/design team work is aces, but other needs are greater right now.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2017
Bernstein analysts, Toni Sacconaghi Jr. and David Vernon, are estimating that the Tesla Semi will have 300-450 miles of range and be available in the middle of 2019. Bernstein has a $265 price target for Tesla stock.
Traditional long-haul trucks command 500-600 miles of range. Even at 450 miles, Tesla will struggle to meet the needs of the trucking market. Although there’s speculation that Tesla’s truck will be marketed for regional trucking routes. The Bernstein analysts don’t believe that the Silicon Valley electric semi will see huge success. They shared, according to Benzinga (via Teslarati):
“On net, despite a potentially compelling value proposition, we do not see the Tesla Semi opportunity as a thesis changing initiative for the company, at least initially. It is somewhat unclear why the company needs another major initiative (beyond Model 3, forthcoming Model Y, battery production, solar roofs and energy storage) on its already full plate.”
Musk still points to the semi’s mind-blowing status. So, if it’s not range (and it surely could be if Bernstein is right since initial guesstimates stood at 200-300 miles; Reuters previously reported that the truck is expected to have 200-300 miles of range with payload), what could possibly be so compelling?
Hopefully, we’ll know a whole lot more in just a few days. The semi’s official unveiling is set for this Thursday, November 16 in Hawthorne, California.
Source: Teslarati
44 responses to "Analyst Thinks Tesla Semi Range Will Be Up To 450 Miles"
If true, that’s a lot of batteries. I hope they sell them in large numbers. If scale was the issue with batteries, this will really help bring down the price.
If sold in large numbers, it will cement Tesla as the de-facto leader in batteries, at least in terms of volume if not in price. This might explain higher market cap than other cars-only companies, because Tesla could become the 800 lb gorilla of all things battery.
The only thing that matters about the “numbers” for this vehicle is how it can make an owner a return on their investment. Assuming it costs more than a traditional tractor (I am assuming they are just proposing selling just the tractor and not the trailer) and assuming it has less range than a traditional tractor and assuming it takes longer to recharge than a traditional tractor and assuming it can haul less cargo than a traditional tractor, how does one make money with it? All of these assumptions are based on what we have seen in BEV cars as well as numbers from competitor’s trucks.
The only advantage from a money making proposition with these electric trucks is lower maintenance costs. I’m not sure that’s enough by itself to get trucking companies to buy them. Likely Tesla is banking on either government mandates, or incentives, or both to sell these. Personally I think the whole thing is PR and advertising scheme for Tesla rather than a proposal for a new profitable product.
Is it working as such? Why are other truck makers introducing electric versions if they do not make sense?
Ehum…fuel cost, fuel cost fuel cost and did I mention fuel cost?
Also…some maintenance cost but that is not the important part.
A truck is basically just fuel cost and driver cost. The vehicle in itself is a small part of the cost.
Much lower costs for maintenance and fuel.
ESP for fuel.
How many trucking companies would do awesome if they were paying around $.75-.90 / GALe AND that is with still paying the tax on it?
In addition, AP2 should be ready soon to be able to handle highways esp. in the south.
Heck, they might even let it run at nighttime on AP while letting the driver sleep in back.
They would have to have more than 10 100 kWh packs to get over 400 miles, that is more than 10,000 pounds of batteries. Good luck waiting to charge all those, time is money in trucking.
CDAVIS says 4X, you say 10X, where are you guys getting these numbers?
Forget range, forget payload capacity.
What’s really important is that Elon said the Tesla semi can be driven “like a sports car”. THAT’S what truckers really care about!
/endsarcasm
It’s about as ridiculous as a CEO of a company experiencing significant production issues of its most important product in the company’s history to spend time selling hats on Twitter!
…..oh wait
You’re confusing short term setbacks to long term success. Despite their issues, they have always delivered, which I can’t say for some (or most) startups.
I also find it interesting two Chevy drivers are the first two to comment on Tesla story, one pessimistic, one optimistic.
Bro how’s your gas guzzler running?
His Bolt EV uses gas? Well that’s a new accusation!
Maybe he’s talking about my Volt? It does guzzle about 14 gallons a year. Lol
These Tesla zealots are hilarious.
That’s just what America needs… tractor trailers driving aggressively, weaving in an out of traffic in a sporting fashion, competing with all the other butt holes on the highway for pole position.
The largest operating cost of commercial trucking is diesel fuel @39%
(20,500 gallons/year, $70,000/year). By comparison a standard ICE car consumes 500 gallons fuel/year. So fuel wise 1 ICE truck = 41 ICE cars. What is interesting here is that the truck/car fuel consumption ratio is 41x but Tesla Semi requires only 4x battery size of a car… let that sink in.
R&M 10%
Insurance 4%
These are the three cost components that Tesla Semi will be able to reduce to a degree that it will make Tesla Semi more economical to operate than a traditional ICE semi.
operating cost stats source:
https://www.thetruckersreport.com/infographics/cost-of-trucking/
I don’t know how you know it’s 4X car battery. But considering the range is less than long-haul trucks, there’s room to have even more battery, just like they’ve done with their other models.
You’ve conflated fuel consumption with fuel capacity, and mixed in different annual driving distances.
” trucking is diesel fuel @39%”
This picture uses some odd math. $0.56/mile for fuel would mean 5 mpg at $2.8/gallon. It would be a truck from 1970-ies. Supertrucks get 12 mpg now, although truckers are not mass running to buy them to save money on fuel & fuel taxes and waste on bank payments.
“(20,500 gallons/year, $70,000/year)”
$3.41/gallon? Your infographic is out of date. At today’s diesel prices it’d be about $45k/year, of which $35k is actual fuel cost and $10k is taxes.
20,500 gallons is 123k miles on a not-very-aerodynamic truck. Tesla Semi will use about 2 kWh/mile at 65 mph. That’s 250,000 kWh per year, $25k at 10 cents/kWh. Industrial users pay less per kWh but also pay per kW of peak flow (demand charge), so I use 10 cents/kWh as a shortcut.
A $10k savings (25k vs. 35k) is not chump change, but Tesla Semi has a higher upfront cost, thus higher per-mile depreciation. The economics really come down to battery cycle life. If Tesla can get 3000 cycles out of a $150/kWh battery, that’s 5 cents of battery depreciation per kWh. That adds 12.5k to our 25k “fuel” cost, and makes Tesla Semi more costly per mile than a 6 mpg diesel semi on an untaxed basis. Lower maintenance costs could tilt the scale back in favor of Tesla Semi, though.
It’s also possible Tesla will price the Semi below cost to make the economics look better.
Doggy said:
“It’s also possible Tesla will price the Semi below cost to make the economics look better.”
My numbers show the savings in fuel in the electric are roughly a wash on the extra cost of the electric truck.
So Tesla will have to make it up on maintenance cost savings and the cost of the driver.
So they will just tell the trucking industry this Thursday that they are offering “fully self driving” trucks that will save the industry huge quantities of money.
Sound familiar???
Doggy said:
“The economics really come down to battery cycle life”
I’m not convinced we can throw in battery depreciation when looking at the delta’s.
I doubt that the diesel semi’s repair and maintenance cost include replacing the semi’s engine and transmission at end of life.
One, I don’t get more excited with the postponement I get less as it feels like a failure on their part to meet their own expectations.
Two I will truly have my mind blown if the offering is the least bit beyond expectations. I don’t see that happening unless it’s no more than a model 3 release-esque show.
Three I drive a Chevy
300 – 450 mile range… Love how the headline focuses on the 2nd number only.
And I love ‘analysts.’ They portray them as somehow living behind the curtain, yet they’re no more informed than anyone commenting here at this forum- and likely LESS because they randomly sound off on all companies across the spectrum. Oh and when analysts are wrong (which is as much or more than being right), they’re oddly quiet about it..
” It is somewhat unclear why the company needs another major initiative (beyond Model 3, forthcoming Model Y, battery production, solar roofs and energy storage) on its already full plate.”
Of course an analyst would find this confusing! How can someone, whose sole reason for living is to make money, understand a CEO who seems to be driven by an altruistic motivation?
Your Mr. Altruism has five Bel Air mansions and a private jet. I have no problem with that, but let’s keep the conversation honest. He donates other people’s money to “the cause”, not his own.
In general, I agree with you about the analysts that are posting about Tesla. Most all of them are obvious astroturfers on the kock bros dole.
However, Toni Sacconaghi is NOT.
He is #225 out of close to 5000 being tracked.
This guy is NOT one of the typical losers that we see on say Seeking Alpha.
Right now, he lists Tesla as a hold, in no small part because he is not certain what Tesla is up to.
Tesla MUST get their QA up on the model 3.
If they do not, it will sink them.
oops.
Forgot to post this.
https://www.tipranks.com/analysts/toni-sacconaghi
Can’t wait for the article (Flying J truck stops to install Tesla Mega Charging stations).
To that end, when Nikola Motors got their partnership with what, Ryder, I got excited. I highly doubt that existing Tesla Service Centers are going to have the capacity or equipment to deal with such large vehicles. Service bays and charging stations are what I’m expecting will make this announcement blow minds. Daimler can go on and on about what they’ve built, and I’m glad they have built something, but “available” and “serviceable” are two things I’m not seeing with the Daimler and the Nikola Motors announcements. Oh, and Volvo. As far as I’m concerned, the race is still on to go from flashy prototype to being market-ready. With a semi truck, that’s what is missing. Unless Tesla pulls another “Tesla Ranger” program, of course. Then… the edge is there and won already.
Swappable battery and unlimited range. Should work well for semi, in the picture someone took a while ago you could even see a hump that looked like the battery that can be just dropped on and off.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLING DIESELS THAT SPEW TOXIC CLOUDS OF BLACK PARTICLES ON MY LEAF AS I DRIVE BY.
Why even provide range numbers when you don’t state anything about payload weight?
“Tesla will struggle to meet the needs of the trucking market. Although there’s speculation that Tesla’s truck will be marketed for regional trucking routes.”
What everyone keeps missing here is that by tonnage 80% of freight is hauled regionally or 200-250 miles or less.
Now by profit in sheer dollars long haul freight makes a lot more money per mile but it still only makes up about 20% of all tonnage.
So if they do indeed have a true class 8 truck that can haul 300-450 miles then they have an electric truck that can work for almost 80% of freight runs in the US.
Unfortunately this is the most recent info I could find. It is from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics 2002.
“Most freight shipments in America, as measured by value and weight, move less than 250 miles. In 2002, more than half the value ($4.5 trillion) and 80 percent of the tonnage (9 billion) of CFS shipments moved in local and short-haul shipments critical to state and metropolitan area economies.
Long-distance shipmentsgreater than 250 milescarried 20 percent of tons shipped, although they represent almost half the value of CFS shipments.”
Thanks for digging up real data. I doubt the mix has changed much.
That 20% of tonnage probably represents close to 50% of ton-miles, since the average long distance trip, by definition, covers a lot more miles.
Well Tesla is working with trucking companies to build a semi that they want so whatever the range and load is it apparently meets the needs of these trucking companies.
I think the truck will have room for 16 model S pack batteries! So energy of the order of 1600 kWh is to be expected.
16 Model S packs would weigh 20k lbs (ten tons). I can’t see logistics firms accepting such a huge hit to payload.
If Musk was smart he’d announce a national dynamic charging network. Then his Semi would cost less and carry more than a diesel semi. That would truly “blow my mind right out of my skull”, lol.
Doggy said:
“if Musk was smart he’d announce a national dynamic charging network.”
That’s the second carrot right after FSD. A dedicated truck supercharging network with guaranteed cost of fuel.
Neither FSD or the charging network will come soon though. These are promises to rope them in.
16 packs in the trailer section?
Perhaps the trailer roof has solar panels.
It will surely be self-driving ready.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV
While i am typically sceptic about Musks statements – and this one is no exception – there are actually compelling arguments for Tesla semi project. I would point out that it will use battery chemistries from storage products rather than automotive ones, since we are talking much bigger milages and cycling here(perhaps 200 000/yr). Secondly trucks are produced on less automated fashion(smaller number, more custom parts) hence advantage od established producers is less pronaunced.
200 000 miles(not cycles) a year. I meant that having two products(trucks and storage) using same chemistry allows for flexibility in production capacity utilisation.
Mg said:
“I would point out that it will use battery chemistries from storage products rather than automotive ones, ”
I’m very curious as well on the chemistry. If we figure 1500 cycles of life (NCA) and 360 miles of range per cycle that puts the battery life at 550,000 miles. A Diesel engine is good for around 750 or so
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-life-of-an-average-long-haul-truck-What-truck-has-clocked-the-highest-mileage
I’ll be very curious about this reveal. Color me skeptical, though. The trucking industry will be a very tough nut to crack.
For those of you questioning how well this truck will do, note that multiple large trucking companies are pushing for these.
In particular, Tesla is said to be working with 3 different large trucking companies that want to buy these to run routes as Chargers become available.