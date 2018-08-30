AmazingE EVSE Offered At Significant Discount
AmazingE EVSE charges electric cars lightning fast – it’s UL Listed and under $300!
Buy directly for just $219
AmazingE recently launched its 16 Amp Level 2 EVSE, with 3.8kW of goodness. The AmazingE charges electric cars three times faster than the Level 1 cordset that came with the electric vehicle.
The AmazingE is the first Level 2 charging station with nationally recognized independent safety listing to enter the US market for under $300. The MSRP is $279, but the AmazingE is currently offered at an introductory price of just $219. The AmazingE plugs into a 240V, NEMA 14-30 receptacle (commonly used for clothes dryers).
AmazingE Girl, protector of safe power transfer, said, “At this price point EV drivers have been battling low quality, unreliable, unsafe, and uncertified charging stations for far too long. The AmazingE gives EV drivers a truly safe, reliable, and powerful charging option. Working together, we can protect the safety of our community and destroy all villainous unlisted charging stations!”
Features of AmazingE EVSE:
- 16 Amps of power for charging (3.8 KW of goodness!)
- 20 feet of cable reach
- NEMA 14-30 plug
- Independently Safety Certified (UL Listed)
- 3x faster charging
- 3 free reusable bags included (portable)
- 3 half-years of warranty (18 months)
- US based customer and warranty support provided by ClipperCreek, Inc., the Gold Standard in EVSE industry
- Made in USA
“Great product that works. Charging time for my Ford CMax is down to 2.2 hours from 6.5. Highly recommended,” said Sid B, an AmazingE customer.
Another AmazingE customer, Susan D., recently said, “This charger is awesome! It’s very light and easy to use. It just plugs in to an outlet I already have so it’s very portable and I can take it with me, and it charges my 2015 (half-full) Nissan Leaf in about 4 hours. I like that it’s made in the USA and has US based service if it needs it. Most importantly it is safety tested and certified. Some of the chargers were not safety certified and that was scary to me – why take the chance?”
AmazingE is available for purchase by calling 877-694-4194. Visit amazing-e.com for more information.
18 Comments on "AmazingE EVSE Offered At Significant Discount"
Is this just an ad post? I’d rather see a comparison to other EVSEs…
I’ve seen this one on ebay a few times. I notice an interesting similarity to the unit that comes with the current generation Chevy Volt and Bolt EV. I suspect it is the same unit GM uses, except it has thicker gauge to deal with 16 amps instead of 12.
they even mention on their amazon page that it the same clipper creek
I had trouble focusing on the text of that advertisement…..
Oh c’mon, she has a cartoonishly long neck.
I tell people to always buy the EVSE that can charge at the highest rate that the “Dryer” plug can deliver at the de-rrated value of 80% where typically the dryer plug is 30A so the de-rrated value is 24A giving you 24A 5760W.
Yes, It seems like the days of 300 baud modems. “Try this 1200 baud modem – lightening fast.” 3.8kW is not lightening fast. But I guess if you put a superhero cartoon person and say it is lightning fast, people will just believe it. I had to buy a special adapter with the angled plugs to work with the older style dryer outlets to get my 24 amps when traveling. Tesla doesn’t include that in its standard bag of tricks it gives you at the time of purchase.
That’s amazing. When I built my own level 2 EVSE back in 2013 just the 20ft cord with J1772 plug cost me $150.
That’s still about right for the 40A models.
Mine was a 30A cable, so my EVSE was set for a max of 24A.
Why is it serviced and supported by ClipperCreek? (Seems to include sales support too. They have the same phone number)
Chasing the lucrative market of teenage boys who also happen to need to install a cheap EVSE.
“Independently Safety Certified (UL Listed)”
So were these….
https://gm-volt.com/forum/showthread.php?257657-Overheated-Melting-Charger-Plug-Issue
https://insideevs.com/ford-safety-recalls-charging-cords-fire-risk/
My understanding is most insurance will only cover losses due to malfunctioning UL certified items.
Margins on that unit must be razor thin. Glad to see it’s UL listed. They really need to get a better graphic designer, but I guess selling that cheap you take what you can get.
Hey look, it’s discount Wonder Woman. Lol
Referring to 3.8kW as goodness is bizarre in 2018.
Or there’s this on, UL tested, same volts and amps, for $199:
