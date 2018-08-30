AmazingE EVSE Offered At Significant Discount

4 H BY STAFF

AmazingE recently launched its 16 Amp Level 2 EVSE, with 3.8kW of goodness. The AmazingE charges electric cars three times faster than the Level 1 cordset that came with the electric vehicle.

The AmazingE is the first Level 2 charging station with nationally recognized independent safety listing to enter the US market for under $300. The MSRP is $279, but the AmazingE is currently offered at an introductory price of just $219. The AmazingE plugs into a 240V, NEMA 14-30 receptacle (commonly used for clothes dryers).

AmazingE Girl, protector of safe power transfer, said, “At this price point EV drivers have been battling low quality, unreliable, unsafe, and uncertified charging stations for far too long. The AmazingE gives EV drivers a truly safe, reliable, and powerful charging option. Working together, we can protect the safety of our community and destroy all villainous unlisted charging stations!”

Features of AmazingE EVSE:

16 Amps of power for charging (3.8 KW of goodness!)

20 feet of cable reach

NEMA 14-30 plug

Independently Safety Certified (UL Listed)

3x faster charging

3 free reusable bags included (portable)

3 half-years of warranty (18 months)

US based customer and warranty support provided by ClipperCreek, Inc., the Gold Standard in EVSE industry

Made in USA

“Great product that works. Charging time for my Ford CMax is down to 2.2 hours from 6.5. Highly recommended,” said Sid B, an AmazingE customer.

Another AmazingE customer, Susan D., recently said, “This charger is awesome! It’s very light and easy to use. It just plugs in to an outlet I already have so it’s very portable and I can take it with me, and it charges my 2015 (half-full) Nissan Leaf in about 4 hours. I like that it’s made in the USA and has US based service if it needs it. Most importantly it is safety tested and certified. Some of the chargers were not safety certified and that was scary to me – why take the chance?”

AmazingE is available for purchase by calling 877-694-4194. Visit amazing-e.com for more information.