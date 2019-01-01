Alternative Fuel Vehicles To Outsell Diesel In Netherlands In 2018
The diesel car market share shrinks in the Netherlands.
The Netherlands could become the first member of the European Union where the diesel car market share will be lower than Alternative Fuelled Vehicles (AFVs). We have seen such a situation in Norway, but Norway is not in EU.
In August, sales of diesel amounted to 12%, while AFVs some 10%, out of which 42% were BEVs, 41% HEVs, and the remaining 17% included PHEVs. During the first eight months, most of the plug-ins were sold by Tesla (2,327 Model S and 1,319 Model X).
As hybrids and plug-ins are expanding, there is no big perspective for diesel.
All-electric car sales are expected to accelerate in the final months of lower BIK (Benefit in Kind) tax, which could weaken demand in early 2019, but ultimately there is no other way – for electric – then up.
BIK (Benefit in Kind) tax:
- Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price
- From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%
Netherlands likely to become first EU market to see #AFV outsell #diesel passenger cars this year according to new https://t.co/JrJPrKVZcd / AID research, likely to happen in September
2min read:https://t.co/aIMi0yiTjk pic.twitter.com/ZjRlSpOnYb
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 25, 2018
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Alternative Fuel Vehicles To Outsell Diesel In Netherlands In 2018"
Nice! Netherlands doesn’t seem to have been a diesel-loving country to begin with, not on the level of France or Germany – but it’s a great milestone.
Ordinary hybrids count as “alternative fuel vehicles”?
That just seems bizarre. It’s running on the same ordinary gasoline that most ICE runs on. The battery doesn’t magically get powered by hydro or wind or anything*.
*You know what I mean.
Exactly what I was about to write….
then up.
(than)
Well almost all of the Netherlands is below sea level but they haven’t had a flood since the disaster of I think 1954.
The US keeps rebuilding in flood plains and you wonder why. The only insurance you can get for flood insurance is from the Federal Government. Your home insurance company won’t insurance you for floods because they don’t want to lose money.
How many times are we gonna do the same thing and expect a different result.
The Netherlands have invested heavily in dams at the rivers and the sea. Its amazing. One walks in a city street, then there is a small hill one can walk up and on the other side a beach, less distance downwards that what one has just walked upwards.
Even more crazy, over a million people live in an entire province (!) that was ocean floor about 100 years ago or so. Now there is land, villages and cities, and one of Europe’s largest lakes, the Ijsselmer. That new province surely has disrupted the business model of the ferrymen and fishermen in that area.
With Tesla leading sales in BEV with the Model S and Model X already now, one can only wonder what will happen next year, when the more affordable Model 3 arrives. I predict that Model S and Model X sales will temporarily decline a bit as they loose some of the tax advantage against ICE, but luckily not all of it, and as the tax hike goes for all high priced EVs, the competition will feel it the same way, should they decide to produce and sell BEVs in meaningful numbers.
In the Netherlands, millions of people live below sealevel, including myself (some 5 metres) . Some 70 to 80% of our economical activities are based in that same area.
Alltough we invested billions in smart waterinfrastructures (not just piles of sand), it won’t be enough, after the next 30 years or so.