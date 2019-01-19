Allego And GIREVE Charging Networks Sign Interoperability Agreement

48 M BY MARK KANE

More charging points to be accessible using a single provider

As in the U.S., also in Europe we see progressing consolidation and collaboration between charging operators. One of the latest partnership is between Allego charging network and GIREVE on an integrated platform for charging operators.

According to the press release, GIREVE customers will get access to the Allego charging infrastructure, which currently consists of roughly 12,000 charging points throughout Europe – in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and in the UK.

“Allego and GIREVE have signed a partnership to give GIREVE customers access to the Allego charging infrastructure, making Allego’s extensive charge point network even more accessible to EV drivers throughout Europe. By using GIREVE’s Connect Place, Allego can now offer E-Mobility Service Providers (EMPs) access to its network.” “Allego chose OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) as the technical protocol to connect with GIREVE. Both companies share the common goal to increase cross border mobility and enable the creation of an interoperable charging network accessible anywhere at any time. This is essential to the roll-out of electric mobility in Europe, as well as creating a single market for EV drivers and services based on quality and reliability.”

During the summer of 2018, Allego launched its first ultra-fast chargers with liquid cooled charging cables (for power output of up to 350 kW). The company is engaged in European MEGA-E (Metropolitan Greater Areas Electrified) Project which involves the installation of 322 ultra-fast chargers and 39 multi-modal charging hubs in at least ten European metropolitan areas.

Anja van Niersen, CEO Allego comments:

“We believe that ground breaking partnerships like the one we are implementing with GIREVE will serve to improve Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, enhance the EV driver user experience, further accelerating EV adoption and expand Allego’s market position. It is a significant step in easing to the transition towards e-mobility and a cleaner, greener more sustainable future”.

To Bruno Lebrun, CEO of GIREVE said:

“GIREVE wants to become a long-term partner of e-mobility and charging point operators in Europe, by offering them connectivity services and collaboration tools that will usefully help them provide EV drivers with e-mobility services.”

More about Allego and GIREVE