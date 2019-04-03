12 M BY MARK KANE

You can go 0-60 mph in 12 seconds but it wouldn’t be smart if you buy smart.

When seeking the quickest acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h), usually the primary thought is Tesla – that’s because those are the quickest electric cars on the market.

The first non-Tesla model near the top of the 0-60 MPH chart is the Jaguar I-PACE (4.5 seconds), followed by Audi e-tron (5.5 seconds), which didn’t hit the market yet. The top models can go below 3 seconds (Model S achieved 2.4 seconds), but the majority of models fall within the 4 to 8-second range.

Here is our 0-60 MPH comparison of the currently available pure electric cars in U.S. (a few of the models aren’t quite yet available for delivery here yet).

And yes, Tesla dominates this list as it does most others too. Teslas are highly focused on performance, so this is to be expected.

All-Electric Car Acceleration Comparison – U.S. (March 23, 2019)

* some models estimated