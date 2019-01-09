All You Need to Know About Electric Cars / Batteries: Videos

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Drive asks, are electric cars the future?

We recently shared a video by Australia’s Drive.com.au that compared “fuel” prices for electric cars versus gas-powered cars. Now, the publication takes another step forward in its electric car education. Drive briefly explains how electric vehicles work and then analyzes the pro and cons of EV ownership.

Electricity and batteries are commonplace in many people’s daily lives. We don’t even think twice about plugging things in or grabbing our phones, tablets, laptops, or smart watches, which rely on rechargeable batteries. In fact, a majority of the items we use in our daily lives either plug in or have a battery.

This is also true about electric motors. Think about that ancient box fan, blender, or drill at your grandparent’s cottage. These items may be about as old as the people that own them, and yet they probably still work like new. However, in regards to vehicles, batteries and electric motors are just beginning to catch on. This means they’re foreign to many, not to mention seemingly out of the ordinary and expensive.

Still, the pros of EVs are nearly impossible to discount, and the cons are few and far between. In addition, the few cons like vehicle price, battery capacity, and charging time are all improving rapidly. So, is the electric car really the way of the future? Check out the short video for Drive’s take.

We’ve also embedded Drive’s followup video below: “Everything You Need To Know About Electric Car Batteries.”

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section.

Video Description via Drive.com.au on YouTube:

Everything You Need to Know About Electric Cars | Drive.com.au

We investigate the pros and cons of electric cars and discuss, EV range, electric car batteries, charging and whether or not electric cars are the future.