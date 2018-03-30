Alieno Arcanum Is A 5,221-HP Electric Hypercar With Alien Tech

4 H BY ANTHONY KARR

Aventador, is that you?

There’s now yet another mind-blowing hypercar on the horizon. Meet the Alieno Arcanum, an all-electric two-door, two-seat “robotic” hypercar from Bulgaria with “alien technologies from the future,” claimed to be the first of its kind.

For starters, we have to admit the credibility of the company from the small Balkan country is completely unconfirmed at the moment, so we can’t be entirely sure whether this whole thing isn’t just vaporware. The brand was created in 2015 and its name is derived from the Italian word “alieno,” which – obviously – means alien. That’s literally all we know about it so far.

Based on power, the company’s first-ever model will have four versions. The “base” model has 2,610 horsepower (1,946 kilowatts), followed by 3,482-hp (2,596-kW), 4,351-hp (3,244-kW), and the flagship 5,221-hp (3,893-kW) versions. Acceleration times are not available yet, but Alieno claims the range-topper will be able to hit a maximum speed of 303 miles per hour (488 kilometers per hour). The Devel Sixteen’s specs seem much more plausible now, right?

Each version will be offered in three basic modifications – STR (Street), TRC (Track), and RCE (Race). The specifications and basic dynamic characteristics are the same, and the cars only differ by the standards and homologations they meet. Alieno says it’s even able to prepare an example to meet the regulations of the LMP1 category of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, once the rules allow the participation of battery-powered all-electric cars.

“Alieno Arcanum is an all-electric hypercar from the future with a brutal technical superiority, which is in the basis of the DNA of the brand Alieno,” explains Ahmed Merchev, founder, CEO and CTO, and chief constructor of the brand. “This our first debut model, expresses clearly the mission of Alieno to create hypercars with alien technologies from the future into the present. Alieno Arcanum does not follow the rules, but it creates new ones, providing an extremely exciting driving experience and enjoyment.”

But wait, there’s more. The powertrain of the hypercar is what Alieno describes as a “direct drive electric powertrain,” which – depending on the version – features up to six electric motors (!) per wheel. What this means is the RP5 top model with 5,221-hp has a system with 24 electric motors, each one controlled individually. These are AC three-phase axial flux electric motors with permanent magnets.

Alieno also claims the torque of the powertrain as a system and the wheels is identical and is 6,490 pound-feet (8,800 Newton-meters), 5,458 lb-ft (7,400 Nm), 4,366 lb-ft (5,920 Nm), and 3,275 lb-ft (4,440 Nm) respectively. The powertrain uses a battery with graphene LiPo cells and supercapacitors with and has a capacity of between 60-kWh and 180-kWh, with the largest package providing up to 634 miles (1,020 kilometers) on a single charge.

“Our debut first model Alieno Arcanum is definitely the most powerful hypercar, the world has ever seen,” boldly claims chief test pilot Ivan Kirov. “Not only it is the most powerful car, but it is robotic and all-electric. This means that it is so much faster in any way than an equivalent in power, ordinary combustion engine car. This is due to the high efficiency of the electric motors and the innovative Alieno technologies that we built into the car.”

The Arcanum rides on “robotic suspension” with double wishbone and pushrod, rocker arm, and adjustable anti-roll bar, combined with electronically-adjustable dampers and active ride-height, fully independent per each wheel. Braking power is provided by three different systems – a traditional hydraulic system, a regenerative electromagnetic braking system, and – again – a “robotic” air braking system. Optionally available will be an air brake parachute.

Alieno says it will manufacture the Arcanum in Bulgaria only by customer pre-orders. Order books are already open with prices starting at €750,000 (about $878,000 at the current exchange rates) for the base model and going up to €1.5 million ($1.755 million) for the RP5 flagship. Delivery time will vary from 18 to 30 months depending on the customer’s preferences and chosen options.

Source: Alieno