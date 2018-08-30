Alex On Autos Reviews Jaguar I-Pace: Says It Needs More Time In Oven
The I-PACE is cool, but it has a few weak points too.
The Jaguar I-PACE enters the U.S. market and one of the first places to go for in-depth reviews and advice is usually Alex on Autos.
Alex stresses that the first European all-electric competitor to Teslas is not really a direct Tesla competitor (of S/X/3 Model), but more likely other premium/luxury models (ICE) in its price range.
“Up till now the only non-Tesla EVs have been econo-boxes or EV conversions. We’ve had plug-in hybrids that have been advertised as competition, we’ve had an inexpensive hatchback (Bolt), and a short-range sedan (Clarity). But the one thing we haven’t had was a long-range luxury entry that was designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. Until now. The Jaguar I-Pace is the first of an Electric onslaught from the EU, but it does come across as needing a little more time in the oven…”
The I-PACE is quick and has superb handling, especially for its weight. Brakes are good, but ride quality and cabin noise are not the pros, while the energy consumption (2.9 kWh/mile or 1.8 kWh/km) is worse than in other BEVs. The weaker points are also the on-board charger (just 7 kW), sometimes laggy touchscreen and limited rear visibility. The quality and customization options get high marks.
9 Comments on "Alex On Autos Reviews Jaguar I-Pace: Says It Needs More Time In Oven"
When has any Jaguar buyer been worried about fuel economy?
I imagine that what’s Jaguar figured too, although an ev is a horse of a different color.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5T6umD9Z8HA
When it’s an EV and fuel economy = efficiency = range
Most important = charge time/mile for trips.
It’s less than 3 miles from any place in Beverly Hills to the Grove, not a big range issue.
But what if you want to go visit friends in Rancho Cucamonga?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jIBZjL8G5s
Alex owns a Kia Soul EV
Just a slight comment on Alex’s usually flawless reviews. A model 3 does not currently charge at home at 14-16 kw, unless you have your own Chademo hookup as well as the Tesla adapter. Level 2 charging is not DOUBLE the rate of this Jag, but 50 – 55% faster (48 vs. 32 amperes in North America).
Also, the headline here ( ‘needs more time in the oven’) makes it sound like the car needs much improvement. Listened to his whole review, and I was under the impression when finished that he likes the car.
Does it matter?
Who is “Alex on Autos”??
This seems like an unusual source to look to for reviews.
On the about section of “alex on autos” it appears that he is just a regular guy that started doing car reviews. He doesn’t seem to have any experience working for a car manufacturer, JD Power, Consumer Reports, or a traditional car magazine.
Contrast this Alex guy to someone like Doug DeMuro, who worked in the auto business before doing reviews.