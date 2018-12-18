Albuquerque Plans To Reject And Return BYD Electric Buses
Albuquerque will return BYD buses and order… ICE.
The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico wasn’t satisfied with the 60-foot all-electric buses received from BYD and it seems that the deal will end up in court.
Mayor Tim Keller lists tons of problems with BYD buses, ordered for by the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project. According to the article, so far 15 buses were delivered (out of 20 ordered) with a significant delay.
The biggest problem was range – just about 177 miles instead of the expected 275 miles. The city says that batteries were overheating in the summer, the charging infrastructure wasn’t installed and even brakes were found not working in one case. Together with other issues, it all sounds miserable:
“Last month, Keller announced a hold on the project pending inspection of the buses, citing brake failures and other equipment malfunctions discovered during driver training and testing.
“When we started running the buses on test runs, we found major problems with the battery range, the brakes and some electrical issues,” Keller said. “They seem to be things that were already on the ‘to be fixed list,’ but they started getting worse.””
“ABQ Ride mechanics discovered last month that the center and rear brakes on buses had zero air pressure, yet the vehicles still were able to move, relying on front brakes alone.
Other problems include: the lack of undercarriage protection, buses that wouldn’t stop when emergency doors were utilized, cracking on bus exteriors, mirrors not set up correctly, wiring problems, and of great concern – the electric handicap chair lock becomes unsecure when the driver turns on the air conditioner.”
The city plans to reject and return all the electric buses.
Because no other manufacturer was willing to produce 60-foot buses to Albuquerque’s specification, the city will try to order 10 conventional buses, but the time it takes to get those is another 18 months.
““No one will make an electric bus to our specifications because they say it’s not possible,” Keller said. “No other company will do it. There’s no option for electric. We’ll go with a version of clean diesel or gas, then we’ll look to phase in electric once the technology catches up.””
We are not in a position to judge whether BYD really does not meet the requirements, so let’s wait and see how those 60-footers work for other agencies.
Hat Tip to Spoonman!!!
Source: govtech.com
Leave a Reply
46 Comments on "Albuquerque Plans To Reject And Return BYD Electric Buses"
What’s this clean diesel they are talking about? Did someone wash the diesel somehow?
They must be going with VW buses.
I wouldn’t call it clean diesel but large modern engines in trucks or busses can burn diesel much more efficient than small diesel engines in cars, emitting much less of the poisonous nitrogen oxides.
“but large modern engines in trucks or busses can burn diesel much more efficient than small diesel engines in cars, emitting much less of the poisonous nitrogen oxides.”
Not sure that’s strictly correct. They may have urea/Adblue type systems better integrated.
You are a link to the past. A past filled with clean diesel lies and horribly polluted air.
The much more serious hazard to public health is all the carcinogen-laced soot particles put out by diesel engines. Modern diesel vehicles, at least street-legal ones, are supposed to have soot filters installed; filters which reportedly will filter out 90% of the soot. So that’s a great improvement, but to call it “clean diesel” is nothing but a scam.
Diesel/CNG is cleaner.
Does BYD have a thermal system on their batteries. New Mexico gets hot at times.
Albuquerque has more of a mountain climate. Fairly decent in summer compared to say Phoenix. Mid 90s and dry. Certainly it isn’t San Francisco, but nor is it Dallas.
I’ve heard BYD vehicles (in general) have cheap quality. I didn’t realize it might apply to their commercial segment too…
This isn’t the first city to have issues. LA for example. BYD buses are pretty much crap. http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-electric-buses-20180520-story.html
BYD is top of the CHinese line in terms of QA.
And yes, they sux badly.
What amazes me, is that anybody would buy their trash.
My local denver RTD did. They continue to screw up so much and waste so much money.
Actually for passabger vehicles GAC Trumpchi is the leading Chinese Auto maker in terms if quality…
This blog from Hamburg echos some similar sentiments:
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=auto&tl=en&js=y&prev=_t&hl=en&ie=UTF-8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdialog.hochbahn.de%2Fbus-in-zukunft%2Fwarum-wir-nicht-einfach-e-busse-aus-china-kaufen%2F&edit-text=
New Flyer XE60 to the rescue? New Flyer should be able to build a better bus to their specs.
Having a non-standard specification it just asking for trouble in the first place. And the cost, for having a special made as against a standard off the shelf model. Simply crazy!
I am not sure there really is a “standard specification” in the transit bus market.
@insideevs.com
NEWS TIP! NEWS TIP! NEWS TIP!
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Cover-Story/Battery-wars-Japan-and-South-Korea-battle-China-for-future-of-EVs
They have a news tip email BTW
They do a good job of hiding it. 😐
contact.insideevs@gmail.com – it took a couple of seconds…
Seriously? They use a private Gmail account, when a commercial kit from Google costs a few bucks a month?? I’m pretty sure that’s illegal (there are terms and conditions, y’know).
Are you using the mobile website? On the mobile website, it’s still hidden behind a nondescript menu item or nondescript hyperlink. It wouldn’t take too long to recode the webpage to give”news tips” its own menu item or hyperlink.
Interesting case … How does what Albuquerque experienced compare with other cities experiences? I know at least 30-40 cities are piloting 2-3 electric buses.
While the range issue may be related to a more extreme climate; the lack of infrastructure is bad planning on the city of Albuquerque‘s part. The two issue may be related. Given city now has some operational data … better matching routes and infrastructure to the buses capabilities should elievate concerns.
Even with 177 mile range … buses average on 25-30 mph on typical routes … is still 6-7 hours on a charge. A simple operational procedure change to charge a few hours between morning and evening rush hour (or at longer stops on route) … instead of trying to run a full day … would extend range meet cities daily transportation requirements.
I expect there is much more on way of politics, and personal issues beyond bus speculations not covered in article above.
Just know other cities have operational transit bus fleets, running without issues. Perhaps Albuquerque can learn something that allows them to keep the BYD buses in operation or choose a supplier that better matches operational needs?
I lived in Albuquerque for two years. The vast majority of people there are culturally opposed to electric mobility. Police were called on a few Tesla owners parked at a public parking garage once. I saw that on a YouTube video.
Police called on what grounds? Link to YouTube please…
“I expect there is much more on way of politics, and personal issues beyond bus speculations not covered in article above.”
Well said, sir.
The mentions of infrastructure problems and “clean diesel” are red flags which suggest to me that we’re not getting all the facts here, that the Mayor is putting out spin to excuse why his city hasn’t handled deployment of the buses well.
Unless BYD was contracted to install the BEV bus chargers, which does not seem likely to me, then at the very least he’s conflating two issues and, apparently, trying to shift blame to BYD.
The plan was that the buses would start the day with 275 miles of range. After each ~20 mile out&back trip, a bus would plug in for about 15 minutes while the driver took a break. By the end of the day, the bus would have a small amount of range left.
Because the buses couldn’t make it to the end of the day, a second charging station was to be built at the turn-around point.
The whole project was crammed down the throat of objecting populace by a lame duck mayor who owned a big construction company Some of the stops were placed so the tail end of the bus hung out into an intersection, or were angled to leave a large gap. Plenty of blame to go around. A previous talk show host used to say: NM, where government corruption is a way of life.
Thanks for the insight Ron.
Is biodiesel out if the question? I know they love fast food and all things fried there. Could be the right move.
They should get the electric New Flyer or use renewable natural gas, renewable diesel for the whole fleet until all electric.
Proterra is really the king of EV transit buses in the US. New Flyer is catching up maybe, but they have issues to work out as well.
I had no idea that buses were so popular anywhere in the States that they need a) to be 60ft long and b) drive such long distances at a stretch with no time for a quick 30 min fast top-up.
These buses are built/assembled in the US right? The Chinese can’t be blamed for poor workmanship this time ?
Also: buses have huge roof-space for solar – solar-assisted EVs are being hyped right now – why not buses, BYD ?
Paul G
Like a lot of Chinese companies BYD produces inferior quality products, with overstated specs, and likely no chance of returning a defective and/or falsely advertised product.
BYD has a factory in SoCal and AFAIk, just get the rolling chassis in from China. The rest is build locally. There does seem to be a good amount of American Manufacture in the busses.
Another market just waiting for Tesla to swoop in
If this is true, then it’s a serious hit to BYD’s reputation for building BEV buses.
But I have serious doubts about this Mayor’s claims. There are red flags here, such as trying to blame delays in charging infrastructure on BYD, and the mention of “clean diesel”. Red flags suggesting he’s trying to shift blame onto BYD for poor planning on the part of his administration.
And “clean diesel”, seriously? This suggests a level of ignorance on the subject that should cause us to seriously question everything this mayor said. Maybe BYD’s buses aren’t nearly as problematic as he’s claiming?
“If this is true . . . But I have serious doubts about this Mayor’s claims.”
Get up to speed Pu-Pu. A couple of cities have reported that BYD’s electric buses are crappy. Like Albuquerque, the BYD electric buses that Los Angeles ordered are also plagued with problems: stalls, stops, and breakdowns.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-electric-buses-20180520-story.html
Asking because I have no idea…how do these compare to the rate of diesel breakdowns?
Take notice all you folks out there that wish we could buy all these cheap Chinese BEVs they sell by the thousands in China.
They are still behind. I’m sure they are getting closer every month though. BYD for instance seems very much like a European company, in terms of employees, headquarters in Germany, production in China… but is Chinese owned, and probably suffering from government interference to some degree.
Can’t say that I’m surprised, but this is just another company overpromising and under delivering. Hopefully other municipalities’ legal departments will scrutinize similar purchases. With some companies, the most important feature of the vehicle is the WARRANTY.
This is what happens when you go with the cheapest bidder from China. I am surprised, well not really, so many city governments bought these busses from BYD. Doesn’t say much for government.
I think they should work with Proterra instead, they sounds more promising to me so far.
http://www.vdlbuscoach.com/News/News-Library/2018/Europa-s-grootste-elektrische-busvloot-in-operatie.aspx?lang=en-US
Here in Amsterdam there is a bus fleet of 100 60foot electric busses in full operation . Don’t just buy electric busses , buy the infrastructure that comes with it .
How can any car company release a public bus with bad brakes and other safety problems? (For further investigation: Did NHTSA give them a safety pass without testing?) I am glad someone caught this, before brakes failed and they killed a bus full of people.