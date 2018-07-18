AKASOL Promises 35% Increase In Battery Density In Just 2 Years
AKASOL, which supplies Daimler Buses with battery packs, announced development of second-generation systems that will be 35% more energy dense.
In autumn, AKASOL will start in Langen (Hesse, Germany) serial production of the first-generation battery system AKASYSTEM OEM. Those are nearly 25 kWh units used in eCitaro for up to 243 kWh (10 copies per full pack).
By 2020, AKASOL will offer 33 kWh units so 10 of those will translate into 330 kWh of energy. Charging power will remain the same at 300 kW.
The batteries in Mercedes-Benz eCitaro are partly mounted on the roof, partly in the rear. Efficient water-cooling guarantees stable tempering at 25 degrees Celsius and allows battery-run buses to operate in all climates.
“This means an increase of 35 percent from 243 to 330 kilowatt hours per vehicle while maintaining the same constructed space, weight and upwards compatibility. This is made possible thanks to the unique, flexible system architecture that AKASOL offers its clients. According to Daimler Buses this technology leap, in conjunction with other factors, contributes to an increase of the vehicle’s range to approximately 200 kilometres (SORT2 cycles, medium traffic) and up to 250 kilometres when operating under ideal circumstances.”
AKASOL’s CEO Sven Schulz explains said:
“In addition to improved battery cells many other small optimisations, for instance in the battery management system and the mechanical architecture, contribute to the improvements of the second-generation systems. Since the beginning of our partnership in 2015 we have developed great mutual trust, which we see as a wonderful acknowledgement of our products and company. Having been tasked with the second generation even before starting serial production on the first type, is a good sign.”
The other customers of AKASOL batteries is a Swedish bus and truck manufacturer, which sounds like Volvo Trucks/Buses.
“a Swedish bus and truck manufacturer”. There’s also Scania,. owned by Vollkswagen Group.
Could someone please explain why they placed battery pack in to the roof? Or is it just cheap conversion of their current design?
Lower floor for the front 2/3’s of the passenger area allows easier handicap access and faster boarding. There is another, larger, battery pack under the rear 1/3 of the passenger, but it is going to be up a couple of stairs that would bar handicap access. So they could have had less pack capacity/shorter range, or try to find a place to put the rest of the battery pack in a less than optimal position.
High current overhead charging at bus stops?
This already exists in several cities (the example is from Vienna).
https://www.flickr.com/photos/26181971@N07/22095298702
The second part of the battery is not under the floor, but rather in a “column” in the rear left corner, just like the combustion engines in their other buses nowadays.
(Also, in the largest battery configuration, the part on the roof is actually bigger: 6 modules vs. 4 in the back.)
What about the higher-capacity modules using cylindrical cells that AKASOL also announced? Too radical for Daimler?…