AKASOL Promises 35% Increase In Battery Density In Just 2 Years

4 H BY MARK KANE

AKASOL, which supplies Daimler Buses with battery packs, announced development of second-generation systems that will be 35% more energy dense.

In autumn, AKASOL will start in Langen (Hesse, Germany) serial production of the first-generation battery system AKASYSTEM OEM. Those are nearly 25 kWh units used in eCitaro for up to 243 kWh (10 copies per full pack).

By 2020, AKASOL will offer 33 kWh units so 10 of those will translate into 330 kWh of energy. Charging power will remain the same at 300 kW.

The batteries in Mercedes-Benz eCitaro are partly mounted on the roof, partly in the rear. Efficient water-cooling guarantees stable tempering at 25 degrees Celsius and allows battery-run buses to operate in all climates.

“This means an increase of 35 percent from 243 to 330 kilowatt hours per vehicle while maintaining the same constructed space, weight and upwards compatibility. This is made possible thanks to the unique, flexible system architecture that AKASOL offers its clients. According to Daimler Buses this technology leap, in conjunction with other factors, contributes to an increase of the vehicle’s range to approximately 200 kilometres (SORT2 cycles, medium traffic) and up to 250 kilometres when operating under ideal circumstances.”

AKASOL’s CEO Sven Schulz explains said:

“In addition to improved battery cells many other small optimisations, for instance in the battery management system and the mechanical architecture, contribute to the improvements of the second-generation systems. Since the beginning of our partnership in 2015 we have developed great mutual trust, which we see as a wonderful acknowledgement of our products and company. Having been tasked with the second generation even before starting serial production on the first type, is a good sign.”

The other customers of AKASOL batteries is a Swedish bus and truck manufacturer, which sounds like Volvo Trucks/Buses.