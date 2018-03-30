AC Schnitzer Makes The i8 Roadster Look Mean With New Bodykit

6 H BY CHRIS BRUCE

The firm also adds new 21-inch forged wheels that look great.

Deliveries of the BMW i8 Roadster are just beginning, and if buyers want to give their new hybrid sports car a meaner look then AC Schnitzer is ready to accommodate them. The firm has launched a new line of accessories for the model that includes a bodykit. lightweight wheels, and suspension setup.

AC Schnitzer parts overhaul the i8 Roadster’s exterior with carbon fiber enhancements. The revised front features a kidney grille covers, in addition to a new fascia with prominent vertical splitters, corner fins, and canards. At the side, owners can add sill extensions, mirror caps, and door pull covers. A rear diffuser is also among the available parts, and buyers can pick a new rear wing, too.

Inside, AC Schnitzer has a few trim pieces that dress up the cabin. Aluminum pieces cover the pedals, footrest, and iDrive controller. There are also available velour floor mats.

The tuning company also offers a set of five-spoke forged wheels that are available in a two-tone or anthracite finish. They measure 8.5-inches wide in front and 9.5 inches at the rear, and they have a 21-inch diameter at both ends. The larger pieces weigh 9 pounds 11 ounces (4.4 kilograms) less than BMW’s stock 20-inch Turbine design wheels. However, there’s absolutely no difference when you factor in their weight with the tires on them. The AC Schnitzer parts’ larger contact patch should yield more grip, though.

AC Schnitzer also has a revised spring kit for the i8 Roadster. The new pieces up lower the ride height by between 0.8 inches and 1 inch (20 – 25 millimeters) at the front and rear, versus the standard setup.

The tuner’s upgrades don’t address the i8 Roadster’s powertrain. The hybrid layout still produces a combined 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts), and it can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds. BMW limits the top speed to 155 mph (249 kph).