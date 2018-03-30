ABB Will Charge Up Sri Lanka With Fast Charger Network

9 H BY MARK KANE

Sri Lanka, the island country in South Asia, is going to get a charging network of more than 100 stations by 2020.

The first six are to be 50 kW ABB Terra 53 CJ chargers with CHAdeMO and Combo plugs.

ABB won the order from Ceylon Electricity Board (electricity generation, distribution and transmission company) after several earlier installations for other customers.

Beside being an island, Sri Lanka is getting more EV friendly because of its target of 20% energy from renewable sources by 2020.

“The Sri Lankan area of Colombo City is to benefit from a new fleet of connected, fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers from ABB. The installation of six Terra 53 CJ chargers, which are part of the ABB Ability portfolio of connected mobility solutions, will not only facilitate more efficient charging of electric vehicles across the region, but will include remote monitoring and trouble shooting capabilities.” “Remote condition monitoring and remote troubleshooting are important advantages of ABB chargers. By connecting chargers, service solutions and people, ABB is able to diagnose more than 90 percent of service cases remotely, which means that solving over 60 percent of these cases without any site intervention over the past two years, has been achieved locally in Sri Lanka. This results in significant savings on downtime, traveling, transportation, man-hours, and resources.” “The order comes following the successful installation of ABB’s first EV charging stations in Sri Lanka for a private vendor in 2015. The multi-standard DC charging stations (Terra 51 & Terra 52) are already operational in Colombo and the greater Colombo areas, as well as a few other major locations including Kandy, Kurunegala and Kegalle.”

