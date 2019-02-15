15 M BY MARK KANE

Another day, another petrol retailer is switching to fast charging

PKN Orlen, a major Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer, is launching a charging infrastructure project. The plan is to install 150 fast charging stations at selected fuel stations on select transit routes across Poland and within the largest cities.

According to ABB – one of the suppliers for the project – PKN Orlen will install approximately 50 first chargers by the end of 2019, which should highly improve the infrastructure.

ABB was contracted to deliver Terra 54, which are 50 kW chargers, equipped with CHAdeMO, CCS and AC Type 2. There are also other chargers planned – probably higher power.

The scope includes design, installation and commissioning, as well as complete signage and approvals. PKN ORLEN announced that in phase one, which will be completed by the end of 2019, approximately 50 fast-charging stations from three chosen suppliers, will be in operation.

ABB Terra 54

Frank Muehlon, Managing Director for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at ABB said: