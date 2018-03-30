ABB Donates 30 Fast Chargers To City Of Zurich

54 M BY MARK KANE

ABB showed generosity by making a gift of 30 DC fast chargers to Switzerland ‘scapital Zurich, which is also home to the company’s headquarters.

ABB is one of the leading DC fast charging providers with more than 7,000 chargers already up and running around the world.

Currently, the city is in the selection process for suitable locations (in central, publicly accessible locations in the city and in the surrounding area) for the Terra 54 chargers.

Well, we will see whether other manufacturers also will be so generous for their home cities.

“The gift was accepted on behalf of the people of Zurich by Mayor Corine Mauch and City Councilor Michael Baumer. With this gesture, ABB is helping the city to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure for sustainable, eco-friendly mobility.” “ABB, formed in 1988 from the merger of Sweden’s ASEA and Switzerland’s BBC, has long had a close relationship with Zurich, which is home to the company’s headquarters. ABB employs 135,000 people in more than 100 countries.”

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said: “We look forward to working together with the city of Zurich – the home and heart of ABB – to shape the future of sustainable mobility. We already have more than 7,000 fast charging stations installed worldwide. As the global market leader in e-mobility, we are extremely pleased to expand this base by 30 stations today, and in doing so to actively support Zurich’s journey to sustainable and eco-friendly mobility. Zurich has always been a pioneer of urban e-mobility. We consider it an honor to be able to further this pioneering spirit with our leading technology solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Mauch of Zurich said: