GM’s China Dream Falters Because Of Bad Batteries
Chinese-built EVs not as easy as A123
General Motors has big plug-in plans for China with 10 models scheduled to launch in that country by the end of 2020. Now, though, it seems that plan has gone at least temporarily awry. The batteries that its in-country supplier A123 has been producing are not up to specification and can not be used as originally intended.
The first vehicle to have production impacted is the Buick Velite 6, a plug-in hybrid. Set to begin manufacture next month, it has now been pushed back with no revised timeline being yet made public. GM also currently makes the full-size Cadillac CT6 PHEV and the diminutive Baojun E100 in China. With, according to the Wall Street Journal, 22,000 copies sold, the tiny two-seater doesn’t seem to be affected and there have been no reports of production problems with the Caddy.
The setback underlines some of the difficulties faced by auto companies manufacturing in China. As many who have done business in the People’s Republic will tell you, it’s a great place to get things made, with low costs and high quality. But, if every step of the manufacturing process isn’t intensely scrutinized, shortcuts may get taken and corners cut. The result? Well, this sort of mess.
And it’s not like GM can now just turn to another supplier, say a Samsung SDI or a Toshiba. For one, it is obligated to use Chinese-made batteries in cars built in that country. It could also prove difficult, if not impossible, to find product with the exact specification needed sitting on a shelf or a producer with slack in its schedule to begin production any time soon.
Now, not only does GM have to scramble to get the proper battery for its Buick, but it also needs to redouble its quality control efforts at A123 and any other cell suppliers. If it doesn’t meet a certain quota of plug-in vehicles by the end of 2020, it may end up buying electric vehicle credits from other manufacturers who’ve managed to meet their production goals.
That rendering is a pretty good looking car, Is that the Chinese version of the Volt?/Bolt? or something all new?
Volt
It’s a sketch of the Buick Velite 6 mentioned in the article.
It’s a render of the affected Buick Velite 6 concept. The actual car looks like this:
Still not half bad. Looks like a more refined Leaf.
The new Leaf is not a bad looking car but i think the Volt and this car both look better.
How does a mere statement that the car looks good and a legitimate question get downvoted?
What a disaster for GM, keep us up to date on this important story.
I am not sure if this is a disaster for GM, although it is certainly not optimal. I think GM dodged a bullet, as if these batteries started production and then had a massive recall, that would have been much worse financially. This is just a delay, while they figure it out. Maybe A123 fixes the production, and solves the issue, or GM has to go to a different supplier.
Imagine if article headline instead was:
Tesla China Dream Falters Because Of Bad Batteries
Are you saying that he would be all over that like a cheap suit. Well, yes, we all know which way the wind blows when it comes to comments from that source.
Good call, as usual, and that is what everyone who knows something about the subject is saying.
I would amend that to say unmitigated disaster for there is no clear immediate remedy for the problem.
Remember how people thought that Elon was totally crazy for wanting to build a MASSIVE battery factory to build their own high-quality and mass-produced batteries in to to ensure they had an adequate supply of quality batteries? They said it was a white elephant.
Yeah, that move is looking pretty damn good these days. No other car company can even build a decent number of EVs these days even if they wanted to because they lack a good supply of batteries.
(Of course Solar City’s call on building a giant solar PV panel factory in upstate New York is not panning out so well. But maybe it will if they can start pumping out those solar roof tiles out in quantity and at reasonable cost. Jury is still out on that one.)
Not sure what that has to do with here. The issue here is that GM is forced to use a Chinese battery supplier instead of LG for protectionist trade reasons. I am sure they will work through this issue, but I don’t like that kind of trade policy. In the US the EV incentive is available to any company, not just ones with batteries made in the US, for example.
Right on. It’s for reasons like this that we do need to fix some of our trade issues with China. I don’t know that a trade war is the right approach, but this protectionist stuff is crazy and other countries are at a large disadvantage in China because of it.
The US has required that 25% content of imported pickups be made in the states for a few decades. I’d say that protectionist policies are bad regardless of the country.
Don’t forget the chicken tax. Those imported pickup trucks are also subject to a 25% tariff that other types of vehicles don’t have to pay. So you get stupid stuff like Ford, who still imports their Transit Connect vans. Iin order to not be classified as a light truck, they install seats and windows in the back when they build them in Turkey. But then after they arrive in the US, they put panels over the windows, pull the seats out and throw them in the trash. It’s cheaper to waste the money on the seats than to pay the tariff. But those costs still have to be paid, so they just get passed on to the consumer. Extremely stupid.
Yes, the chicken tax should go away. It is one of those protectionist tariffs I am referring to 😉 However, it was effective at getting a bunch of SUV and truck factories here, like BMW X5, Toyota, and Nissan truck factories.
The BMW X5 isn’t subject to the tariff, so that factory would be here regardless. And Nissan and Toyota build most of their domestically purchased vehicles here, even though the chicken tax only applies to a small fraction of their sales. Those factories would be here with or without the tariff. The only difference is that with the tariff, consumers have fewer choices and pay more.
Yup, like it or not, these unfair rules are tantamount to a trade war. Fight back or lie down?
Oh, I’m just pointing out a different subject. And I agree that the Chinese trade policy needs to change. But that said, GM could have build their own battery factory in China (with a local partner) or in the USA but has chosen to do neither.
Tesla built a building that Panasonic is co-located in. Tesla did not build a battery factory – Panasonic did.
That’s just silly. Did Panasonic buy the land? Come up with the idea? Raise most of the capital? Negotiate with states for tax breaks? Do any assembly beyond the raw cells?
Yes, Panasonic is an important sub-contractor. But it is not their factory.
Doesn’t matter, Tesla needed a partner to produce batteries in the volumes they needed without huge up front capital expenditures. Panasonic took a huge risk that Tesla would actually be successful. Tesla needed Panasonic. They aren’t just a subcontractor here, they are a partner, as in co-owner. Panasonic spun off a Panasonic Energy Corporation which resides in GF1. Tesla couldn’t afford to build GF1 by themselves.
So if GM had partnered to build a Chinese factory with A123 – exactly as Tesla partners with Panasonic in the U.S. – how would that have changed the outcome here?
If GM had developed their own battery design, wouldn’t they just be able to join with a Chinese partner – as required by the Chinese government – and have a reliable supplier?
Regarding Chinese protectionist trade policy, you may not like it but you have to admit that it has allowed China to become a manufacturing and economic power.
I’m pretty sure they did design their own battery, they provided specs to A123 for their design and the requirements for the cells, and A123 didn’t meet specs.
I wasn’t clear. By battery design, I am also referring to a manufacturing process to make a specific battery. Otherwise, the ‘design’ is just a list of specifications for a supplier to meet.
Nobody in the industry thought Elon was crazy to build 30% of a massive battery factory in AZ. Skeptics questioned if it was the right time, and battery cost were at a point where this scale made sense. As it turns out both were right in some ways. Tesla was not able to build the factory, and ramp as they guided to investors to get the money, however with the 70% scaled down project that Tesla did build they have been able to reduce their battery cost by some amount, and scale production of their Model 3, although much slower then originally guided.
It’s not scaled down, it is a work in progress. It is a factory being used and built simultaneously. As the market grows, the Tesla Y hits the market, the Semi hits the market, more grid battery installations are done, and more powerwalls are sold; the Gigafactory will keep growing.
In fact, they are still way behind…Powerwall customers have all been told that they are not going to be getting any more Powerwalls this year.
It’s scaled down. The original plan was 35 GWh of cells from raw materials. Instead they’re doing 35 GWh from processed powders. That’s why they only need 30% of the space.
They now say it’ll do 105 GWh of cells at full size so they can maintain the perception that it will eventually be the biggest factory in the world. There’s no date for that, though. It also means they gave up on making batteries from raw materials.
No construction going on now, I just looked at 1 week old satellite images, there are no signs of upcoming construction around the perimeter of the existing structure, and all the construction equipment/ materials I can see on site looks to be in a stored state. I would not expect any construction is upcoming soon. I did hear Tesla has ordered Panasonic to equip and start 3 more lines of battery cells, bringing the total to 14 lines, but that is also a ways off. carsonight on the other Tesla biased blog site usually has very accurate and up to date GF1 information. He says GF1 now maxes out around 4800 Model 3 packs a week.
Where are Tesla Y and Semi going to come from? There is no battery capacity, no factory, and in the case of the Y there is not even a prototype vehicle, they are just building it now… Being the prototype is the cheap, and easy part, production design, and engineering is the hard and expensive part, then you have to build a factory and battery capacity, where is that money going to come from?
Had GM built it’s own Gigafactory next door to Tesla’s, it would have not helped at all. The reason why GM’s China EVs don’t use the same LG Chem batteries that the North American versions use is because of Chinese protectionism.
GM is an ICE car company, that is why they’re buying LG batteries not building them inhouse and most likely the same reason for the traction motors and for sure the infotainment system.GM is a Dinosaur.
GM is definitely an ICE company…but it is also an EV company. GM has the best non-Tesla EV available on the market today. They have a very difficult job in managing the transition gracefully.
What’s the difference than Tesla buying batteries from Panasonic.
Which automaker builds their entire batteries in house? Not Tesla, they use Panasonic to build the cells for them. Yes it’s a step better than GM, but without Panasonic, Tesla would have nothing.
I don’t understand your post, for example, Tesla buys Panasonic batteries for their battery modules, what’s that make them? Tesla doesn’t build batteries in house. I think BYD actually does build or has built batteries. But I can’t think of another automaker that actually makes batteries including Tesla.
“I think BYD actually does build or has built batteries. ”
that is because BYD was a battery company first and then car company second…
Just to clarify here, the cylindrical things are individual cells. When you put multiple cells together you get a battery. Panasonic Energy Corp makes cells at GF1 and sells them exclusively to Tesla. Tesla takes those cells and puts them into a battery pack. Tesla makes “Batteries” Panasonic makes the Li-ion cells for those batteries. LG makes cells. GM makes batteries from those LG cells.
Who makes their own cells? Nissan (failed, selling them off), BYD, not sure who else… Toyota does some research, probably others.
Good thing they caught this before production started, compared to say other manufacturers who would do the electric slide with such an issue. 😉
The eternal optimist when it comes to GM. Consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, or something like that.
Thats exactly what I said… GM caught it in their internal testing and validation program…. Its a delay, and bummer, no doubt, but nothing material to GM’s business… WSJ blew the headline out of proportion.
I’m sure there were forced to use an in-country supplier. But, is it really a major surprise that a 3rd party chinese supplier can’t provide a good product? They need one of the 49/51% relationships so they at least have some internal oversight of such a critical supplier.
Samsung has a battery manufacturing plant in China. .. or at least it did before it caught fire last year.
Article lead-in sentence: “Chinese-built EVs not as easy as A123”.
A123 and GM have a checkered past. A123 used to be a US company and GM was considering using them for the original Volt batteries. But LG Chem has a more robust profile with more commercial battery experience, so GM went there. GM did briefly use an A123 pack (bottom-plate-cooled!) for the first Spark EVs, but after China’s Wanxiang Group bought A123, GM used cells made by LG Chem with a very Volt-esque module design and cooling concept.
So GM finally trusts the now-Chinese-owned A123 for a real production battery and gets burned. Probably a lot of veteran GM and LG Chem battery engineers in Detroit muttering “I told you so”
Dateline November 2008 – MIT Technology Review
“Why A123 Didn’t Get the Volt Contract – GM is playing it safe with its promised electric car, choosing a veteran battery supplier.”
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/411190/why-a123-didnt-get-the-volt-contract/
It looks like no one (GM or A123) really learned anything from the expensive Fisker incident…
How old is GM today?
“it’s a great place to get things made, with low costs and high quality. ”
You may wanna rephrase that a bit. We Americans, one of the Cheesiness market biggest consumer can tell you alot of stories about that “high quality”.
That is because American consumer ONLY buys the “ultra low costs and low quality” version of the product when “low costs and high quality” version exists.. In their mind, ultra low cost is better than low costs and that is more important than the quality metric.
” A123 has been producing are not up to specification ”
I’m curious on what the spec’s are that could not be met. Pretty sure it’s not cycle life as the LiFePO4 nanophophate A123 uses has high cycle life.
A123 build LiFePO4 cells. Electrical characteristics are quite different from what GM normally uses of type/derivative of “lithium manganese spinel” but I think now NMC.