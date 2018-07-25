An In-Depth Look At The 2018 Chevy Volt From A New EV Owner
2 H BY WADE MALONE 20
And why he chose the popular plug-in hybrid over the Tesla Model 3.
Taking home your first electric vehicle is truly an exciting experience for new owners. After a driver goes day after day without using a drop of gasoline… they tend to become euphoric. You can see that ‘first EV’ excitement come through in this video by Youtube creator Jeremy Judkins.
On his channel, Judkins discusses a variety of tech topics and the Chevy Volt is his first ever plug-in vehicle. Because of this background, his overview of the Volt goes relatively deep into the features of the Volt and even the myChevrolet application.
Judkins had also been considering the Tesla Model 3 but decided to go with the Volt for a number of reasons. Primarily, his daily drive means he will rarely, if ever, need the ICE engine. As he states in his review: “I am never going to pay for gas to drive to work again. In my life.” The upcoming phasing out of tax credits for Tesla/GM and the current lack of the base Model 3 also factored into his decision.
So if you’re leaning toward a Volt the video is definitely worth a watch. Although for prospective buyers, waiting on the 2019 Volt would be worth it. Several major improvements are on the way.
Ultimately it doesn’t even matter what a person’s first plug-in might be. Whether they take home a Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt/Volt, Prius Prime or Nissan Leaf, a first time owner is likely to be amazed at their new car.
Video Description via Jeremy Judkins on YouTube:
This is a big deal for me… I’ve thought about it long and hard. As much as I hate to see all the cool kids buying Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, etc, I am extremely happy with my 2018 Chevy Volt Purchase ! Watch to see why!
In this video I go over my favorite features of the fully loaded Chevy Volt Premier with driver confidence II package. This car has a ton of tech and features, and doesn’t make me regret my decision vs the Tesla.
It doesn’t drive itself, but it does have adaptive cruise control, it has lane departure warning, blind spot assist, back up camera, etc. Its the perfect car for a Tech Youtuber like myself! I can’t thank you all enough for supporting my channel throughout the years. I could not have bought this car without you all!
Leave a Reply
20 Comments on "An In-Depth Look At The 2018 Chevy Volt From A New EV Owner"
Just to be clear, he said, “I will never pay for gas to drive to work again,” which is a reasonable goal. As many here know, a Volt will automatically consume at least one tank of gas per year in order to prevent the gasoline from degrading.
Thanks! Changed.
Or just keep your tank half full and you’ll use even less gas a year, right? 🙂
That makes it NOT AN EV.
Haters gonna hate.
I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
Yes, Volt will rotate the gas, thats why most Volt owners keep the tank below half at all times, unless they are on a road trip.
Usually in the northland I like to keep my tank topped up. It helps to prevent gas line freeze. Also throw a can of heat in there. This is during the Winter of course. Still you will use a miniscule amount of gas if that is your wish. It’s a logical choice depending on your situation. I considered a Volt for a time, but don’t drive enough to warrant it.
Waiting for the Tesla runabout maybe 2022.
Owning a Volt has convinced me that I really could do away with gas altogether. If I were shopping for a new car now, it would be a pure BEV. The Volt is a great transition vehicle where I learned what potential hurdles I may encounter in a BEV without the consequences.
Also, used Volts are CHEAP! I’m a college student, and there’s no way I’d ever purchase a new car. A Volt that’s a few years old and plummeted in value can still consistently maintain my commute without gas. Everyone else on campus who drives electric is like me; we pick over the used ones that have already depreciated and reap all the benefits!
As an owner of a 2011 Volt, 2017 BoltEV and 310 mile Model 3, I can say my favorite is the Model 3 and highly recommend it.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
OK, that is the worst, poorest ~EVER~ photoshop job of placing the Red TM3 in the background I have ever Seen……….ROTFLMAO
Potatoes gonna potate.
I say Po-TahTo.
Let’s call the whole thing off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOILZ_D3aRg
Clearly you are new to the internet… specifically Youtube. XD I’ve seen so much worse! (sadly)
Bad photoshopping and half finished visuals from After Effects and Premiere are the norm not the exception. Just roll with it. 😉
That was the best laugh for my day bruh…….Thanks!!!
😛
Bahahahahaha
Could you e-mail your e-mail to me, or a link. I want to send you something. Thanks.
Volt is a fantastic, no compromise entry EV… It was my first…
It was my wifes first!
My Spark EV convinced her that EVs were the way to go. But if she got another 90 mile range EV we would have needed to keep her horrible jeep liberty around for regular trips to visit her family and camping trips. The Volt was the best solution at the time.
Now there are several reasonably priced long range BEVs and decent PHEVs on the market. Good time for new owners! Many more options than we had just 4 years ago.