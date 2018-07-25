An In-Depth Look At The 2018 Chevy Volt From A New EV Owner

  1. Home
And why he chose the popular plug-in hybrid over the Tesla Model 3.

Taking home your first electric vehicle is truly an exciting experience for new owners. After a driver goes day after day without using a drop of gasoline… they tend to become euphoric. You can see that ‘first EV’ excitement come through in this video by Youtube creator Jeremy Judkins.

On his channel, Judkins discusses a variety of tech topics and the Chevy Volt is his first ever plug-in vehicle. Because of this background, his overview of the Volt goes relatively deep into the features of the Volt and even the myChevrolet application.

Using the myChevrolet app

Judkins had also been considering the Tesla Model 3 but decided to go with the Volt for a number of reasons. Primarily, his daily drive means he will rarely, if ever, need the ICE engine. As he states in his review: “I am never going to pay for gas to drive to work again. In my life.” The upcoming phasing out of tax credits for Tesla/GM and the current lack of the base Model 3 also factored into his decision.

So if you’re leaning toward a Volt the video is definitely worth a watch. Although for prospective buyers, waiting on the 2019 Volt would be worth it. Several major improvements are on the way.

Interior of Chevy Volt

Ultimately it doesn’t even matter what a person’s first plug-in might be. Whether they take home a Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt/Volt, Prius Prime or Nissan Leaf, a first time owner is likely to be amazed at their new car.

Video Description via Jeremy Judkins on YouTube:

This is a big deal for me… I’ve thought about it long and hard. As much as I hate to see all the cool kids buying Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, etc, I am extremely happy with my 2018 Chevy Volt Purchase ! Watch to see why!

In this video I go over my favorite features of the fully loaded Chevy Volt Premier with driver confidence II package. This car has a ton of tech and features, and doesn’t make me regret my decision vs the Tesla.

It doesn’t drive itself, but it does have adaptive cruise control, it has lane departure warning, blind spot assist, back up camera, etc. Its the perfect car for a Tech Youtuber like myself! I can’t thank you all enough for supporting my channel throughout the years. I could not have bought this car without you all!

20 Comments on "An In-Depth Look At The 2018 Chevy Volt From A New EV Owner"

newest oldest most voted
Spider-Dan

Just to be clear, he said, "I will never pay for gas to drive to work again," which is a reasonable goal. As many here know, a Volt will automatically consume at least one tank of gas per year in order to prevent the gasoline from degrading.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wade Malone

Thanks! Changed.

Or just keep your tank half full and you’ll use even less gas a year, right? 🙂

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ClarksonCote
It will consume whatever gas is one year old in the tank, to prevent it from degrading. So if you never use gas, I would expect one would only keep a couple gallons in it instead of a full tank. If you keep 2 gallons in the tank, then in a year it will consume 2 gallons of gas (as opposed to "at least a full tank"). In reality, the majority of people will use a couple gallons in their tank within a year, to go on a long trip, etc. A vehicle like the Volt can be the best of both worlds for many, a great "gateway drug" to full BEVs like the Bolt EV, Leaf, Model 3, etc. when they've got even more range or a lower price point for those that can't make the switch now. VoltStats.net is a great site that shows how much gas people can save with a Volt. The initial model year Chevy Volt fleet put on more electric miles per vehicle sold than the initial model year Nissan Leaf fleet, despite the Leaf having twice the all-electric range. That speaks well to how a Volt-like concept can reduce lots of gasoline use… Read more »
Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

That makes it NOT AN EV.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ClarksonCote

Haters gonna hate.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
David Green

Yes, Volt will rotate the gas, thats why most Volt owners keep the tank below half at all times, unless they are on a road trip.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

Usually in the northland I like to keep my tank topped up. It helps to prevent gas line freeze. Also throw a can of heat in there. This is during the Winter of course. Still you will use a miniscule amount of gas if that is your wish. It's a logical choice depending on your situation. I considered a Volt for a time, but don't drive enough to warrant it.
Waiting for the Tesla runabout maybe 2022.
Waiting for the Tesla runabout maybe 2022.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Joe J

Owning a Volt has convinced me that I really could do away with gas altogether. If I were shopping for a new car now, it would be a pure BEV. The Volt is a great transition vehicle where I learned what potential hurdles I may encounter in a BEV without the consequences.

Also, used Volts are CHEAP! I’m a college student, and there’s no way I’d ever purchase a new car. A Volt that’s a few years old and plummeted in value can still consistently maintain my commute without gas. Everyone else on campus who drives electric is like me; we pick over the used ones that have already depreciated and reap all the benefits!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nelson

As an owner of a 2011 Volt, 2017 BoltEV and 310 mile Model 3, I can say my favorite is the Model 3 and highly recommend it.

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

OK, that is the worst, poorest ~EVER~ photoshop job of placing the Red TM3 in the background I have ever Seen……….ROTFLMAO

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ClarksonCote

Potatoes gonna potate.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I say Po-TahTo.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
ffbj

Let’s call the whole thing off.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOILZ_D3aRg

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Wade Malone

Clearly you are new to the internet… specifically Youtube. XD I’ve seen so much worse! (sadly)

Bad photoshopping and half finished visuals from After Effects and Premiere are the norm not the exception. Just roll with it. 😉

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

That was the best laugh for my day bruh…….Thanks!!!
😛
😛

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

Bahahahahaha

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
ffbj

Could you e-mail your e-mail to me, or a link. I want to send you something. Thanks.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 seconds ago
David Green

Volt is a fantastic, no compromise entry EV… It was my first…

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Wade Malone

It was my wifes first!

My Spark EV convinced her that EVs were the way to go. But if she got another 90 mile range EV we would have needed to keep her horrible jeep liberty around for regular trips to visit her family and camping trips. The Volt was the best solution at the time.

Now there are several reasonably priced long range BEVs and decent PHEVs on the market. Good time for new owners! Many more options than we had just 4 years ago.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago