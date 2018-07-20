70% Of Recent Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations Are AWD

8 M BY MARK KANE

Most of the current Tesla Model 3 production is all-wheel drive, dual motor versions

It seems that Tesla has a two-prong approach to making the Model 3 profitable.

The first is to increase production, while the second is to sell more expensive and profitable versions of the car.

According to Model 3 VINs, since the all-wheel drive version VIN registrations began on June 28 (excluding test batches), some 24,545 were registered. That is almost 70% of the total of 35,317 for the period.

Total VIN registrations reached 89,320, while production already exceeds 60,000. It means that the Dual Motor Model 3 takes 27.5% of registered VINs to date, despite entering production only just recently.