60-kWh Nissan LEAF Price Possibly Revealed In Dealer Documents
May begin shipping early in 2019
If you like the Nissan LEAF, but were put off by its current 40-kWh battery, you may soon be in luck. A bigger, better battery option is coming if you don’t mind a bit of a price hike. The base version of the current car (no pun intended), with its EPA range rating of 151 miles boasts an MSRP of $29,990. When it debuts sometime next year, the upgraded 60-kWh version may well cost an additional $5,500, which would bring its starting price to $35,400 (excluding destination and handling charges, tax, title, license, and options).
The numbers come to us from Alex Bernstein, the senior pricing analyst at CarsDirect, who has seen Nissan’s preliminary pricing sheets. His calculations show the longer-range LEAF will more effectively take on the Chevy Bolt (starting MRSP $36,620), or more importantly, the base (and still unavailable) $35,000 Tesla Model 3.
Bernstein offers up some other interesting projections as well. The 60-kWh variant, which he claims will return 225 miles of range — a 50-percent bump, may be available early in 2019. According to the analyst, production of the bigger pack will begin in January, which would likely see the higher-spec car arriving at stores sometime in the first quarter.
Besides range, the optional 60-kWh pack may provide other benefits. Expected to feature a temperature management system (TMS) with liquid cooling, the new battery may negate a limitation the 40-kWh pack suffers from. Popularly referred to as Rapidgate, the car will throttle back charging speeds after being successively plugged into DC fast charge stations. This can increase charge times considerably, making long distance journeys inconvenient.
Speaking of faster charging, the new battery option could increase the amount of energy the car can handle from stations, allowing it to suck up electrons at a rate of 102 kW, which would seriously reduce charging times at DC fast charge stations capable of dishing out the higher flow.
Also, a pack with active temperature control may decrease the rate of capacity degradation, especially in hot climates. This means the range of the vehicle will decrease more slowly over time. Not only will this increase the confidence of owners, but it may also improve resale prices, as prospective buyers will worry less about the need to replace the pack, at considerable expense.
All we can say is, bring it on!
Source: CarsDirect
If this article is accurate, 50% more range, active liquid cooling, no RapidGate issues, and 100+kW fast charging for only $5500 more is a WINNER!
The only big problem is that there are not any CHAdeMO chargers that charge faster than 50 kW and there may not be for a very long time. Unless Nissan offers a CCS option, faster charging may not add much value.
Really hope this article’s claims prove to be true.
If the Leaf comes out with 102 kW charging capability the 150 kW Electrify America chargers may get a CHAdeMO plug. I have a bone to pick with all people that have been calling CHAdeMO and SAE J1772 DC Level 2 chargers, Level 3 chargers all these years. The 350 kW chargers a CCS plug are compliant with the new SAE J1772 DC Level 3 standard, now these people that have no regard for accuracy have even more ways to be wrong.
Alternatively, Nissan could embrace CCS in North American and we could all go to a single standard.
There is a good chance the Chademos on the dual nozzle 150kW chargers will already dispense at higher power if requested by the car.
The Leaf will need to significantly undercut the Model 3 price to remain competitive, since it won’t have access to the Tesla Supercharging network, and won’t look anywhere near as cool. Given Tesla’s various add-on charges, diminishing available federal incentives, and unwillingness to deal on price, they might manage it.
Bring it Nissan!