Tesla Model 3 Review: After 6 Months And 10,000 Miles:

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

JR Garage gives an honest review of the Model 3 from the owner’s perspective

For JR Garage, six months of Tesla Model 3 ownership seemed to have passed like a breeze. Their 2018 Model 3 RWD arrived back in January and joined a Model X already in possession. Fast forward a few months, and these two Tesla’s found their family getting bigger, thanks to a brand new deep blue 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance. However, it’s the six months of ownership and well over 10,000 miles on the odometer for the Model 3 RWD that is the topic of discussion in this video.

The Model 3 comes with an impressive performance aspect, great usability, interesting design and loads of range. It’s no wonder that right now, the Model 3 is the #1 selling car in the U.S. However when all the fanfare and bright lights go down, how does it stack up after six months of ownership? Especially after being owned by guys that did a lot of daily driving and an occasional long-range road trip every once in a while? For JR Garage, the answer is rather well.

Certainly, the crew’s got a Model X seven-seater family hauler and a high-performance Model 3 Performance at their disposal. But, it seems that the Model 3 RWD they’ve received in January got most of their attention for the last six months. The vehicle ordered pretty much comes with every option that was (at the time) available on the Tesla configurator. They’ve chosen a gorgeous red exterior paint finish for their Model 3, joined by a black leather interior.

The footage guides us through all the positive aspects of Model 3 ownership, but also, any qualms these guys may have. It seems, once again, that this rather impressive product still suffers from some infancy problems, but the overall impression is still quite positive.