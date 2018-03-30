  1. Home
Check Out This 6-Month Tesla Model 3 Video Review

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11

This fun, candid, and honest 6-month Tesla Model 3 review supports what many owners are reporting.

Teslanomics’ Ben Sullins and his wife Jenny go in-depth about their new Tesla. Interestingly, the video opens with Ben reminding his wife that the black Model 3 was “her” choice. She disagrees about the black car being a “choice,” but rather a smart financial decision.

Additionally, the couple owns a Tesla Model S and potentially could have opted for another, rather than choosing a Model 3. This makes their perspective interesting. They love the Model 3 for many reasons, but it seems that they may have been better off with a second new or used Model S.

This video is an outlier since it’s a married couple candidly sharing their experience. Sometimes they agree and others times, not so much. We find it fun to watch Ben and his wife’s interactions and dialogue about the Model 3.

Overall, they seem to be happy with the car. This is for many of the same reasons that other owners are impressed. The Model 3 is comfortable, handles well, accelerates quickly, and offers a huge range. None of this comes as a surprise, as all are qualities Tesla is regularly lauded for. However, the Model 3’s handling prowess is a cut above that of the Model S and X, mostly due to its smaller size and weight.

It’s not all peachy for the couple, however. The car’s trunk and frunk just don’t cut it for the whole family. It’s better for just one person commuting or a couple traveling. This being said, Ben has been driving the Model 3 and leaving his wife and family with the larger Model S. Also, the keycard/app “sucks,” according to Sullins. Additionally, Jenny says the car is glitchy. While she only drives the care on rare occasions, weird things tend to happen often. The screen doesn’t always work and the camera fails, etc.

Give it a watch and let us know your thoughts in the comments below or on our InsideEVs Forum.

Video Description via Teslanomics by Ben Sullins on YouTube:

It’s been 6 months since took delivery of our Tesla Model 3. In this video, we break down the good the bad, and our overall impressions. I’m joined by my lovely wife Jennie in this video, you can check more of her work out at https://society6.com/jenniferjsullins

Overall the car has been amazing, here are the general feelings in each category:

Comfort

The car is incredible to drive
Seats and interior are some of our favorites ever

Performance

It’s zippy and handles turns great
Acceleration is better than our 2013 Model S

Tech

Keycard/App totally sucks, barely works, needs to be fixed
The screen doesn’t always work properly (blank at times, the camera fails)

Function

310 miles of range is AMAZING, we only need to charge ever 3 days
The trunk and frunk offer something to be desired, they work for one of us, but not for our family

Do you have a Model 3? What are your thoughts? Our views come after owning a Tesla Model S for 2 years so understandably are a bit skewed. We hope you love your cars and let us know how you like them in the comments!

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Check Out This 6-Month Tesla Model 3 Video Review"

Tom

Too bad they can’t count… ownership between Jan 15 & June 15 is 5 months. Makes you wonder about any other analytical conclusions (not that there are many)…

Vote Up5-10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Will

It’s 6 months

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
MTN Ranger

Also ironic since his “forte” is statistics.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Unplugged

I got a real kick out of her telling him that the black color was iffy. Wait a minute. YOU picked the color. Well, yeah, I’m cheap. I didn’t want to spend $1,000 on another color. Gotta love your spouse’s thrift, right?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Will

Wow this from Ben. He’s a Tesla muncher

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Green

Wow, sounds like a lot of glitches, and some bad design… Tesla too cheap to give a key FOB is sad… cost cutting that really hurt the user experience from the sound of things (both Ben and wife).

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Spin, spin, spin… nothing but negative spin from this serial Tesla basher!
🙄

What a troll.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

At least he’s consistent. I like this type of troll, I don’t have to check to see if what he says it’s true, i know he’s full of bs. Predictably is what i want to see in these tools.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
MTN Ranger

Remember his is an early production model. I’ve had mine a month and had none of the software glitches he listed.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Terawatt
I’ve received my invitation to sign for the KONA. Now Hyundai estimates Q2 2019… while Tesla estimates “early 2019” for my Model 3. I think Q2-19 Hyundai-time comes well before “early 2019” Tesla-time, but I’ve had a hard time making my mind up if I should sign or not. This helped. I’m allergic to buggy, unfinished products. The voice doesn’t really work, and it’s vital that it does since there’s no useable hardware interface. Ironically if Tesla didn’t skimp on the tiny license fees required to offer Android Auto and CarPlay (the first probably is even free, Android is open source after all!) voice would be much less of a problem. KONA has all the traditional hardware. It may not look as serene, but it actually IS more serene whenever you need to do anything. And it has a HUD too, and of course Android auto and CarPlay. But less space and less performance. If there weren’t so many bugs out would be a difficult choice. If the bugs didn’t exist and the Tesla had Android auto and a HUD, it would be a no brainer in Tesla’s favour. At least if they could say when the base version comes… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
MTN Ranger

But Tesla will probably be producing more in a month than Hyundai will be producing in a year for the US. I’m betting the Kona will be hard to get outside of CARB states.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago