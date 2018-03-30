Check Out This 6-Month Tesla Model 3 Video Review

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This fun, candid, and honest 6-month Tesla Model 3 review supports what many owners are reporting.

Teslanomics’ Ben Sullins and his wife Jenny go in-depth about their new Tesla. Interestingly, the video opens with Ben reminding his wife that the black Model 3 was “her” choice. She disagrees about the black car being a “choice,” but rather a smart financial decision.

Additionally, the couple owns a Tesla Model S and potentially could have opted for another, rather than choosing a Model 3. This makes their perspective interesting. They love the Model 3 for many reasons, but it seems that they may have been better off with a second new or used Model S.

This video is an outlier since it’s a married couple candidly sharing their experience. Sometimes they agree and others times, not so much. We find it fun to watch Ben and his wife’s interactions and dialogue about the Model 3.

Overall, they seem to be happy with the car. This is for many of the same reasons that other owners are impressed. The Model 3 is comfortable, handles well, accelerates quickly, and offers a huge range. None of this comes as a surprise, as all are qualities Tesla is regularly lauded for. However, the Model 3’s handling prowess is a cut above that of the Model S and X, mostly due to its smaller size and weight.

It’s not all peachy for the couple, however. The car’s trunk and frunk just don’t cut it for the whole family. It’s better for just one person commuting or a couple traveling. This being said, Ben has been driving the Model 3 and leaving his wife and family with the larger Model S. Also, the keycard/app “sucks,” according to Sullins. Additionally, Jenny says the car is glitchy. While she only drives the care on rare occasions, weird things tend to happen often. The screen doesn’t always work and the camera fails, etc.

Video Description via Teslanomics by Ben Sullins on YouTube: It’s been 6 months since took delivery of our Tesla Model 3. In this video, we break down the good the bad, and our overall impressions. I’m joined by my lovely wife Jennie in this video, you can check more of her work out at https://society6.com/jenniferjsullins Overall the car has been amazing, here are the general feelings in each category: Comfort The car is incredible to drive

Seats and interior are some of our favorites ever Performance It’s zippy and handles turns great

Acceleration is better than our 2013 Model S Tech Keycard/App totally sucks, barely works, needs to be fixed

The screen doesn’t always work properly (blank at times, the camera fails) Function 310 miles of range is AMAZING, we only need to charge ever 3 days

The trunk and frunk offer something to be desired, they work for one of us, but not for our family Do you have a Model 3? What are your thoughts? Our views come after owning a Tesla Model S for 2 years so understandably are a bit skewed. We hope you love your cars and let us know how you like them in the comments!

