Peugeot Sport today presented a new plug-in hybrid concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered, which will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It’s based on the Peugeot 508 HYBRID, scheduled for series production, but thanks to an additional rear electric motor (150 kW) will be much quicker (0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) and offer all-wheel drive.

The battery capacity remains the same. All-electric range under the WLTP test cycle should be 50 km (31 miles).

508 Peugeot Sport Engineered specs:

Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED : NEO-PERFORMANCE

On 18th October 2018 PEUGEOT SPORT announced that it would be developing a top-performance range of electric production vehicles.

Today, as a prelude to this new product line, PEUGEOT is presenting a world first at the Geneva International Motor Show – the electrifying Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED.

#UNBORING THE FUTURE, the assurance of a future that will be anything but boring aboard a PEUGEOT! And because electric driving also rhymes with sheer driving pleasure, the obvious key was to develop a performance-dedicated model line.

PEUGEOT SPORT engineering specialists were assigned to develop the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED, a derivative of the radical PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID sedan, delivering high performances with low emissions and providing amazing standards of performance, not yet seen so far on a PEUGEOT vehicle, combined with a sleek, athletic design.

“Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating a “neo-performance”, new energy sources, new features, new territories, new challenges… Sheer pleasure for only 49g de CO 2 /km! “. Jean-Philippe IMPARATO, PEUGEOT brand CEO

PEUGEOT SPORT INSIDE

PEUGEOT’s GT and GTi lines already provide top performance levels, as will the HYBRID andHYBRID4 in the near future. The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED goes even further. It is a prelude to the development of a new range of compelling electric vehicles.

With this strategy, PEUGEOT demonstrates that electric is the source of smart neo-performance levels, uniting power and efficiency.

PEUGEOT SPORT, world-renowned for its sports model design, was given the task of developing this new model line.

Of course, PEUGEOT SPORT is celebrated worldwide in top-level international circles and by competition clients, notably for 908 and 3008 DKR, which were triumphant in the Le Mans 24-hour race and the Dakar rally, and their renown extends to 208 R2, 308 Racing-Cup and 308 TCR.

This expertise is also noticeable on the road, as PEUGEOT SPORT also developed PEUGEOT RCZ-R (2013), 208 GTi 30th (2014) and 308 GTi by PEUGEOT SPORT (2015).

For this concept vehicle, PEUGEOT SPORT drew upon the experience gained with two trailblazing electric concept cars:

the ultra-efficient 208 HYbrid FE (2013) recorded GTi-level performances with emissions and fuel consumption that were lower than the smallest ICE on the market at the time. Following a range of optimisations, a CO 2 /km score of 46g was achieved, with a performance of 0 à 100 km/h in only 8s,

/km score of 46g was achieved, with a performance of 0 à 100 km/h in only 8s, 308 R HYbrid Concept (2015) laid claim to absolute performance levels: 500 bhp total power output, 730Nm torque and 0 to 100km/h in a mere 4 seconds.

The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED leverages these achievements but also features the latest advances in technology to provide not only efficiency but unparalleled panache!

Technological prowess

The PEUGEOT SPORT engineers have united the potency of three engines (a PureTech 200, an 110bhp electric engine at the front and a 200bhp engine at the rear), two power sources and four-wheel drive to provide spectacular in-gear acceleration, developing a maximum torque of 500 Nm. These characteristics place the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED on an equal footing with a 400 bhp ICE vehicle.

0 to100km/h: 4.3 s

400mDA: 12.5 s

1000mDA: 23.2 s

80-120km/h: 2.5 s

80-180 km/h: 9.3 s

Maximum speed:250 km/h

And with only 49g/km CO2 emissions (WLTP)!

Braking design is tailored to match performance: 380 mm ventilated front disks fitted on aluminium dishes activated by four sliding pistons (38 and 41 mm in diameter) mounted on a fixed calliper.

New PEUGEOT 508’s exceptional chassis has been specifically modified to lower the vehicle body height, include new damping laws and to widen the front track by 24 mm, the rear track by 12 mm. The precision steering has also been improved to provide extra efficiency and heightened pleasure at the wheel.

High-performance tyres were selected from the range of our partner, Michelin. The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED sports 245/35 R20 Pilot Sport 4S tyres, chosen for their ultra-grip that pushes out performance limits.

“Electrification has enabled us to develop the sportiest line ever seen at PEUGEOT! We dreamed of doing it and now we have realised our dream.”

Bruno FAMIN, PEUGEOT SPORT CEO

The best of both worlds

The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED fits perfectly into the ethos of this new line of high-class electric vehicles and opens up a whole new world of driving experiences.

Without any compromise on performance, all the advantages of a plug-in hybrid vehicle are on offer. The battery (11,8kWh) deliver real fuel efficiency and 100% electric mode up to 50km (WLTP).

In Sport mode, thermal and electric power sources can be aggregated up to 190km/h, providing impressive in-gear acceleration in all conditions!

Incredible driveability but with a new, more stringent standard in CO 2 emissions.

Enhanced agility

This concept car heralds a new, high degree of agility and lays the foundations for a new expression of electric performance with a PEUGEOT SPORT signature.

Vehicle aerodynamics constitute a whole new dimension with amazing styling results:

the front bumper is sharper and includes large scoop cut-outs for improved cooling. Adjacent side flaps allow for optimised airflows. The valance, produced by means of 3D printing techniques, is sharp, fitted with floating blades that seem poised to cut through the air. They are specifically located to direct air towards the radiator,

the sub-frames are fitted with flaps to reduce aerodynamic drag,

Streamlined winglets are located on the quarter panels where the GT Line and GT monograms are normally found,

there is no rear spoiler, which would be detrimental to the clean lines and balance of the original design,

in addition to its efficiency, the new diffuser adds to the power of the rear end.

The design is enhanced by the special “Selenium Grey” body colour, which changes according to the light, thanks to the fine opalescent particles contained in the paint.

By way of contrast, “Kryptonite” inserts provide a captivating, lively note, underlining the concept car’s modern, sporty character.

In addition to their dynamic design, the new 20″ alloy wheel rims allow for improved brake cooling. The engraved finish is an elegant and sporty blend of onyx black and selenium grey. The wheel bolt covers are star-shaped, fully hiding the wheel bolts and providing unprecedented attention to detail. The wheel rims allow a glimpse of the PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED signature on the brake callipers which also sport the kryptonite colour code.

The chrome features now appear more assertive with their gloss black colour and the iconic Lion and the monograms sport the same anodised surface finish as on the recent PEUGEOT e-Legend Concept car.

Epitomising timeless sportiness, the door mirror shells are made of carbon fibre.