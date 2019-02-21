508 Peugeot Sport Engineered PHEV Concept Revealed
Another neat electric concept from Peugeot, but will it enter production?
Peugeot Sport today presented a new plug-in hybrid concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered, which will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
It’s based on the Peugeot 508 HYBRID, scheduled for series production, but thanks to an additional rear electric motor (150 kW) will be much quicker (0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) and offer all-wheel drive.
The battery capacity remains the same. All-electric range under the WLTP test cycle should be 50 km (31 miles).
508 Peugeot Sport Engineered specs:
- 11.8 kWh battery for up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
- system output of about 400 bhp and 500 Nm of torque (a PureTech 200 engine and an 110bhp electric motor at the front and a 150 kW/200bhp motor at the rear)
- all-wheel drive
- 0 to 100km/h (62mph): 4.3 s
- 400 mDA: 12.5 s
- 1,000 mDA: 23.2 s
- 80-120km/h: 2.5 s
- 80-180 km/h: 9.3 s
- Maximum speed: 250 km/h (155 mph)
Press blast:
Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED : NEO-PERFORMANCE
On 18th October 2018 PEUGEOT SPORT announced that it would be developing a top-performance range of electric production vehicles.
Today, as a prelude to this new product line, PEUGEOT is presenting a world first at the Geneva International Motor Show – the electrifying Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED.
#UNBORING THE FUTURE, the assurance of a future that will be anything but boring aboard a PEUGEOT! And because electric driving also rhymes with sheer driving pleasure, the obvious key was to develop a performance-dedicated model line.
PEUGEOT SPORT engineering specialists were assigned to develop the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED, a derivative of the radical PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID sedan, delivering high performances with low emissions and providing amazing standards of performance, not yet seen so far on a PEUGEOT vehicle, combined with a sleek, athletic design.
“Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating a “neo-performance”, new energy sources, new features, new territories, new challenges… Sheer pleasure for only 49g de CO2/km! “.
Jean-Philippe IMPARATO, PEUGEOT brand CEO
PEUGEOT SPORT INSIDE
PEUGEOT’s GT and GTi lines already provide top performance levels, as will the HYBRID andHYBRID4 in the near future. The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED goes even further. It is a prelude to the development of a new range of compelling electric vehicles.
With this strategy, PEUGEOT demonstrates that electric is the source of smart neo-performance levels, uniting power and efficiency.
PEUGEOT SPORT, world-renowned for its sports model design, was given the task of developing this new model line.
Of course, PEUGEOT SPORT is celebrated worldwide in top-level international circles and by competition clients, notably for 908 and 3008 DKR, which were triumphant in the Le Mans 24-hour race and the Dakar rally, and their renown extends to 208 R2, 308 Racing-Cup and 308 TCR.
This expertise is also noticeable on the road, as PEUGEOT SPORT also developed PEUGEOT RCZ-R (2013), 208 GTi 30th (2014) and 308 GTi by PEUGEOT SPORT (2015).
For this concept vehicle, PEUGEOT SPORT drew upon the experience gained with two trailblazing electric concept cars:
- the ultra-efficient 208 HYbrid FE (2013) recorded GTi-level performances with emissions and fuel consumption that were lower than the smallest ICE on the market at the time. Following a range of optimisations, a CO2/km score of 46g was achieved, with a performance of 0 à 100 km/h in only 8s,
- 308 R HYbrid Concept (2015) laid claim to absolute performance levels: 500 bhp total power output, 730Nm torque and 0 to 100km/h in a mere 4 seconds.
The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED leverages these achievements but also features the latest advances in technology to provide not only efficiency but unparalleled panache!
Technological prowess
The PEUGEOT SPORT engineers have united the potency of three engines (a PureTech 200, an 110bhp electric engine at the front and a 200bhp engine at the rear), two power sources and four-wheel drive to provide spectacular in-gear acceleration, developing a maximum torque of 500 Nm. These characteristics place the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED on an equal footing with a 400 bhp ICE vehicle.
- 0 to100km/h: 4.3 s
- 400mDA: 12.5 s
- 1000mDA: 23.2 s
- 80-120km/h: 2.5 s
- 80-180 km/h: 9.3 s
- Maximum speed:250 km/h
And with only 49g/km CO2 emissions (WLTP)!
Braking design is tailored to match performance: 380 mm ventilated front disks fitted on aluminium dishes activated by four sliding pistons (38 and 41 mm in diameter) mounted on a fixed calliper.
New PEUGEOT 508’s exceptional chassis has been specifically modified to lower the vehicle body height, include new damping laws and to widen the front track by 24 mm, the rear track by 12 mm. The precision steering has also been improved to provide extra efficiency and heightened pleasure at the wheel.
High-performance tyres were selected from the range of our partner, Michelin. The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED sports 245/35 R20 Pilot Sport 4S tyres, chosen for their ultra-grip that pushes out performance limits.
“Electrification has enabled us to develop the sportiest line ever seen at PEUGEOT! We dreamed of doing it and now we have realised our dream.”
Bruno FAMIN, PEUGEOT SPORT CEO
The best of both worlds
The Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED fits perfectly into the ethos of this new line of high-class electric vehicles and opens up a whole new world of driving experiences.
Without any compromise on performance, all the advantages of a plug-in hybrid vehicle are on offer. The battery (11,8kWh) deliver real fuel efficiency and 100% electric mode up to 50km (WLTP).
In Sport mode, thermal and electric power sources can be aggregated up to 190km/h, providing impressive in-gear acceleration in all conditions!
Incredible driveability but with a new, more stringent standard in CO2 emissions.
Enhanced agility
This concept car heralds a new, high degree of agility and lays the foundations for a new expression of electric performance with a PEUGEOT SPORT signature.
Vehicle aerodynamics constitute a whole new dimension with amazing styling results:
- the front bumper is sharper and includes large scoop cut-outs for improved cooling. Adjacent side flaps allow for optimised airflows. The valance, produced by means of 3D printing techniques, is sharp, fitted with floating blades that seem poised to cut through the air. They are specifically located to direct air towards the radiator,
- the sub-frames are fitted with flaps to reduce aerodynamic drag,
- Streamlined winglets are located on the quarter panels where the GT Line and GT monograms are normally found,
- there is no rear spoiler, which would be detrimental to the clean lines and balance of the original design,
- in addition to its efficiency, the new diffuser adds to the power of the rear end.
The design is enhanced by the special “Selenium Grey” body colour, which changes according to the light, thanks to the fine opalescent particles contained in the paint.
By way of contrast, “Kryptonite” inserts provide a captivating, lively note, underlining the concept car’s modern, sporty character.
In addition to their dynamic design, the new 20″ alloy wheel rims allow for improved brake cooling. The engraved finish is an elegant and sporty blend of onyx black and selenium grey. The wheel bolt covers are star-shaped, fully hiding the wheel bolts and providing unprecedented attention to detail. The wheel rims allow a glimpse of the PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED signature on the brake callipers which also sport the kryptonite colour code.
The chrome features now appear more assertive with their gloss black colour and the iconic Lion and the monograms sport the same anodised surface finish as on the recent PEUGEOT e-Legend Concept car.
Epitomising timeless sportiness, the door mirror shells are made of carbon fibre.
“With new aerodynamic design choices, the Concept 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED heightens the radical dimension of PEUGEOT 508. This concept reflects our vision of a new era of sportiness, where efficiency rhymes with elegance”
Gilles VIDAL, PEUGEOT Styling Director
A PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® tailored for instinctive performance
More than ever, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is dedicated to performance and an intuitive driving experience – the compact steering wheel only adds to the vehicle’s agility and the head-up instrument panel allows the driver to have a clear view of the road and to have 100% concentration.
The new “comfort-fit” seats come with leather and Alcantara® upholstery with Kryptonite and Onyx Black overstitching. Every component in the passenger compartment has been specially shaped: the roof, the windscreen uprights, the doors and the quarter panels, which are Alcantara®-covered.
The sporty asymmetrical steering wheel is still featured, but it is now covered in Alcantara® combined with carbon fibre inserts. The lower section is completed with an insert featuring the 3 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED lines and alternating Kryptonite and Onyx Black overstitching. To provide a new sensory and visual experience, the touch-sensitive gear lever also includes an Alcantara® section.
The door-frames are equally covered in this beautiful material and contain perforations revealing Kryptonite recesses that fade to form a uniform band on the dashboard, the top of which is overstitched in Kryptonite. The central console is elegantly clothed in carbon fibre to emphasise the vehicle’s dynamic personality.
Total immersion is guaranteed with the 100% Kryptonite 10″ capacitive HD touch screen and the 12.3″ head-up digital pad.
No detail has been spared – there is even a subtle touch of Kryptonite on the inside of the door handles.
Categories: Concepts, Peugeot / Citroën
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "508 Peugeot Sport Engineered PHEV Concept Revealed"
“And with only 49g/km CO2 emissions (WLTP)!”
Looking great, but why are we always seeing these concept and production cars that just barely comply with the regulations and subsidies.