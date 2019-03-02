5 Reasons To Buy An Electric Motorcycle

There are positives with electric.
A staggering number of companies—most of which are start ups—are coming up with their vision of the electric motorcycle. While the technology continues to evolve, it has already come a long way from its first inception on the market.
It’s not perfect yet, however, a people tend to focus on the “negative” aspects of an electric vehicle: the limited range and long charging times are usually the biggest deterrents when the higher price points aren’t the first obstacle. Let’s highlight the positives of owning an electric bike. Here are five reasons why you should.
The perks
There’s a number of perks to owning an electric motorcycle. Of course, right off the bat, there are government incentives that allow you to reduce the purchase price of the bike. You can get a rebate at the federal level, but also from your state.
Beyond the numbers, some areas also offer added bonuses for electric vehicles, including HOV lanes access, exemption from emission inspections, charging station installation rebate, tax exemptions, and more.
The maintenance
If you aren’t the hands-on type of rider or if you’d rather have as little maintenance to do on your bike as possible, consider an electric model! Without any fluids and fewer mechanical parts to worry about, electric motorcycles are a good way to ride about worry free.
Obviously, there are certain components that will require some occasional love, but there won’t be any oil to change or leaking gaskets to fix.
The accessibility
We can all agree that part of what makes a motorcycle fun to ride on is the control the sequential transmission offers us. For some people, however, it’s an added stress, as demonstrated by the plumetting manual car sales.
If having to synchronize clutch and gear levers actions has been a factor of stress for you, the switch to electric motorcycles is all the more easier—e-bike don’t have manual transmissions. The bike does its own thing electronically. All you have to do is twist the throttle and hit the road.
The savings
This has been one of the biggest selling points for electric motorcycles for years now: “fuelling” up on electricity is cheaper than filling up on gas.
On Zero Motorcycles’ site, the company calculated that the most you would have to pay for a full charge is roughly $2.02 for the SR F14.4 with a power tank. How much does filling up your car cost?
The fun
Oh, the fun! This is probably the most convincing argument for owning an electric motorcycle. Even if you don’t cough up the money to own a performance-oriented Energica or Lightning, any electric motorcycle can be a lot of fun to drive.
Remember what we said earlier about the absence of a clutch and gear transmission? Because everything is processed electronically, it makes accelerations almost instant and takeoffs, that much more fun. Try it, you’ll understand what we mean.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "5 Reasons To Buy An Electric Motorcycle"
If I was still commuting then I’d probably be riding one already. However they are still stupidly expensive and can’t meet my riding needs. I do a lot of long distance riding. I’m doing a trip to Poland, Hungary and Romania this summer. 2000+ miles as well as a few long distance rides in the UK (3000+ miles). I rode 12,468 miles last year. My bike gets well over 300 miles to a tankful when touring.
I’m probably the exception but at the moment there are no electric bikes that come even remotely close to meeting my needs. Nowhere to put my luggage and all the other things such as tyre repair kit, pump, bulbs that are essential when riding even short distances. Some items are mandatory in some countries yet there is nowhere to put those mandatory items on the bikes. That is a big fail IMHO.
I have a question that’s never brought up by people who cover electric motorcycles. Why do electric motorcycles look like ice motorcycles ? Motorcycles must have the drag of a 1950s car or a F150 truck or a world war 1 biplane,that is they make a brick look streamlined . Cleaning up the drag would extend the range without extra batteries, especially at highway speeds. The new Zero seems to go out of its way to add bits that will cause turbulence, aircraft engineers used to call that sort of thing built in head winds.