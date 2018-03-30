5 Big Problems With The Tesla Model 3
Is the Tesla Model 3 really worth all the hype or is it too problematic?
Not unlike all Tesla vehicles, Model 3 reviews are mixed. Some people insist that this has mostly to do with agendas, while others believe the Silicon Vallet automaker’s cars definitely have a long list of pros and cons. No matter what you believe, the more information you can glean about a new vehicle like the Tesla Model 3, the better-informed you are to establish your own opinions. Then, you can determine if the car matches your priorities and fits your lifestyle.
When Parker from Vehicle Virgins first checked out the Model 3 (video below), it wasn’t quite the same. That car was essentially in its factory configuration. This Model 3 has a long list of aftermarket mods. Parker has spent some more time with the car, and although he loves it, there are reasons he’s tweaked it. He shares five things he hates about the Model 3 and how you (or Tesla) may be able to fix some of them.
- Quirky, nerdy, non-aggressive facade
- Door handles are subpar (inside and out)
- Center console doesn’t close correctly
- All-season tires don’t make sense
- Lack of a “conventionally-placed” speedometer
Watch the video for more details and to learn how Parker has resolved some of these issues.
5 HUGE PROBLEMS With The Tesla Model 3!
Check out Vehicle Virgin’s previous Tesla Model 3 video below:
48 Comments on "5 Big Problems With The Tesla Model 3"
Im beginning to suspect that the Model 3 performance will be fast around the truck than the Model S P100D.
I doubt it. If it was any good, we would have Nordschleife laptime already.
Nothing has surprised me more about the majority of reviews of the Model 3 than the lack of complaints about the lack of an instrument panel (with a speedometer in the driver’s eyeline). At worst, some of them say that takes some getting used to.
I’m surprised there are not more saying that’s simply unacceptable, just as some say the centrally placed instrument panel is unacceptable in the Prius.
I thought we would see a spate of articles about people using aftermarket mods such as HUD displays to replace the missing instrument panel. But as it turns out, not so much!
Apparently most drivers get used to the Model 3’s off-center placement of the speedometer (and other indicators) easier than I thought.
“Apparently most drivers get used to the Model 3’s off-center placement of the speedometer (and other indicators) easier than I thought.”
Or only fanboys gotten their hands on 3-s so far, so they pretend that nothing’s an issue.
I think Tesla’s philosophy apart from being minimalist (easy to produce…) is that the cars will be autonomous pretty soon anyway so why bother too much with driver ergonomics. Of course the road to full autonomy is a bit longer than Tesla figured but Tesla is surprisingly poor at estimating distances for a company that’s so into autonomous driving;)
There is no chance that the Teslas are fully autonomous anytime soon. And even if they were they are bought to drive. If you don’t want to drive them at all then any cheaper autonomous car or taxi would do for most.
Driver ergonomics are super important, for Tesla now and for Tesla in the future. Saying that it doesn’t matter much is very ignorant.
The heads right display is annoying, but no mods are available. I agree that most people will probably get used to the slippery slope of distraction that is the heads right display, which is unfortunate.
I’ve been driving TM3 for a while now and got used to the center console so much so that now it feels weird to drive a car with standard gauges in the usual locations.
I don’t know. I used to frequent priuschat forums during early years of gen 3 Prius. I don’t recall that center speedo ever being discussed as a big issue. May be it’s an issue only for people who never were going to buy a Tesla
As an owner with 8000 miles on the car, mostly on autopilot:
The only real issue with the center display is that autopilot status is displayed on a small icon. I have no problems using it for other purposes, speed etc.
Cadillac has nailed this by creating a display at the top of the steering wheel. Tesla could easily make a similar display.
$50k+ car without even basic HUD is anachronism. It just screams “CHEAP”. At least until it gets fully autonomous, i.e. never.
Econobox automakers nailed it long time ago by providing HUD and displays in proper place for far lower overall price.
When ordering the Model 3, my biggest concern was my wife’s objection of the center screen and its usage. It turned out to be unfounded. When we took delivery in Fremont, my wife let me drive the car home. I got used to the screen by the time I got on I-880. When she first used the car, it took her all 5 minutes to get around the controls, adjust seats, mirrors, AC vents, … and save to her own profile.
No complaints, period.
The first is immediately a moronic, shallow non-issue. Seriously? This is the first point?
How pathetic.
Yes, all the ugly girls think the pretty ones are shallow.
The frog nose of the car used to bother me, but now I’ve become used to it.
To the point where you allegedly bought one. Once again, I’m impressed by someone who can slam a product and company and at the same time allegedly buy multiple versions of the very same product they slam.
It’s almost like you have a superpower.
Agreed, it’s an opinion and not an issue.
Starts for 35K? Seems a little misleading… I have not seen one of those… Pretty much my usual complaints other then that…
Wait, I thought the Model 3 was supposed to suck?? Is this yet ANOTHER glowing review of a Tesla product?
Model 3 does not suck… Its actually pretty good, and quality is constantly improving. I do not like some of the design choices, and think there was too much cost cutting for a 50K plus car that is currently available.
I was being facetious (sort of). My point is, the only real negatives of the Model 3 come from the comment section on this website.
A good review from the V V shade slinging “#5 (conventionally-placed) Speedo Guy”!
Another list of 5 hates, that hopefully get changed on the Model 3, to show the Tesla brass, “where it hurts”!
I really don’t understand the complaints about the speedometer placement in the Model 3. It took less than five minutes to adapt to it in mine. Anyone who’s driven a Jeep CJ-5, CJ-7 or earlier model remembers the speedo in the middle of the dash, far below the driver’s usual line of sight. Anyone who’s ridden a Harley Road King acclimated to looking down at the top of the gas tank to see the speedo. There are many other examples – Mini’s, Priuses. Are people’s habits so ingrained that they can’t adapt? The Model 3 speed indication is not far from the sightline down the road. It makes me think that many drivers stare down the road robotically, never checking their mirrors, cross traffic, or other gauges.
As you correctly pointed out, those are poor designs. Why should customers had to “adapt” in 2018? A $50-80k car should at the very least have a HUD.
It appears that you completely missed Dave O’s point.
Nope. And I’m a Prius owner.
I also have a Subaru who stuck a tiny clock way down on the lower dash. It’s such a poor design that I mounted an analog watch between the hvac ducts in a much better line of sight position.
You stated that Dave O “correctly pointed out, those are poor designs”. He has not said anything about poor designs. He just cited a few examples of pre-existing cars with similar center speedometer setups.
Poor designs. You can’t put a tankbag on that harley without it covering up the instruments.
All season tires? *burr*…no one should use those.
It makes sense to use all season tires because TM3 is an all season car!
I hope that was an attempt of being funny.
I thought it was funny but since you treated it as an “attempt” – I must have failed.
Only in the U.S. are all season tires foisted on consumers. I think this was some twisted attempt by Detroit executives to not have to have Mid-West buyers need to change to winter tires. But all season tires are a lousy compromise. They are poor in the summer and poor in the winter. And for the many of us living in the Western U.S., they are extraordinarily stupid. I won’t be driving in the snow, and if I did, they make you use chains.
“Summer” tires are best for warm or rain conditions. If you have to drive in freezing weather or in the snow, buy winter tires. But all season tires are worthless.
Agreed, I live on the coast of California and have no use for all season tires whatsoever.
In general, any product that claims to solve multiple issues addresses only some of them and only in a limited fashion.
In the northeast we tend to complain about the german cars that come with summer-only tires. 75%+ of people here don’t change to winter tires and assume the tires that came on their car will behave reasonably in all conditions. It’s always amusing to see someone who is flabbergasted that their AWD BMW is completely worthless in the lightest snow because it has summer tires.
Bottom line, manufacturers should give consumers zero-cost options between summer and all-season tires.
I disagree with all 5 gripes, LOL. I’ve never used the wrong button to open my door. Why would you want to unlock your car while driving? Also the car locks/unlocks itself, so you never push that button. I can tell this guy is not an owner.
None of these are an issue for me or my brother with our Model 3’s. To each their own as far as the aesthetic appeal of the front end. Handles are only mildly awkward at worst. My issues are:
– Gloss piano black finish on center console incredibly foolish. Particular for a company that makes so many good decisions. They scratch and show fingerprints easily.
-Distortion in view through front windshield. It’s only slight distortion but very annoying for me, like an eyeglass prescription that is close but not quite right.
-Car does not release charge cable with press of the button on the adapter with phone on you. The car has to be woken up first by opening a door or using app first. Same for plugging it in if the car has gone into “sleep” mode.
-Vampire drain in hot weather is excessive.
Oh man, don’t get me started on the releasing of the charging lock with the phone app. Very annoying indeed to wait for the car to be “awaken”.
Tesla should be able to offer a simple fix. Just add a button on the screen to select a default whether to lock or not lock the charge port. Why would I need to lock the charger if I charge 90% of the time at home?
My biggest gripe is the lack of the 35000 version, don’t think it matters so much in the us, but in Europe and countries with strong government incentives it is the antidote to the real tesla killers (or at least a bad tesla flu). If it’s not out when the merc audi Porsche jag x & s are wafting down bus lanes, through toll booths and into city centers when everyone else is being punished there will be big political pushback. Had hoped kia, Hyundai would be out there but doesn’t look like they will make enough. Only nissan an renault left to balance it (who the fanbois love to beat on). They’ve still time but the 35k needs to be here when the “tesla killers” arrive.
No 2 gripe Station wagon!!!!
I received my model 3 November 4. I have 9000 miles on it. I’m 61 yo. Hands down the best car I’ve ever owned. HUD is no longer necessary in cars. AP works great except for the nag. OTA updates phenomenal. I will never pay for gasoline again! People who do not own a model 3 or have never driven one should not be commenting on something they have no experience with.
Yea that’s not how having opinions works.
Unfortunately, opines the the non-Tesla test driver/ owner.
Tesla is not the first car with center display panels, Toyota, Saturn had this center displays before, the design of model 3 is subjective opinion, although Tesla designer is vainilla and will be forever.
So basically there is nothing wrong with the car
The entire piece us based on personal preferences and views with no substance
The post by koz identifies some minor issues I agree with.
This video/article lists a bunch of imaginary problems stated by someone with no real TM3 experience.
That is the problem apparently, that there is “no substance” to the Model 3 problems.
“No Problemo”!
Personal issues and foibles, with panties all in a bunch? Absolutely!
If these “flaws” are all he can find with the Model 3, then detractors should close shop now and move elsewhere. Tesla nails it.
As a counterpoint, my number 1 gripe about a gasoline car: exhaust fume.