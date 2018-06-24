5 Best Used Electric Car Deals
We’ve got a list of five best used EVs in the UK for under £10,000.
Electric vehicles are enjoying more popularity than ever, with new EVs seeing an 18.7 percent boost in sales in the UK in May. But what about secondhand models? The used car experts at HPI have come up with five of the best electric vehicles to buy for under £10,000.
Of course, you’d be hard-pressed to name more than seven secondhand electric vehicles you could find for less than £10,000 and that includes building your own fusion-powered time machine. Not to mention that three of the cars on the list are basically the same car.
Still, a used Nissan Leaf or Renault Zoe represent great value at the moment, and you’ll be surprised what you can buy a Citroen C-Zero for these days.
Chris Plumb, motoring expert at HPI, said: ‘Drivers are becoming increasingly comfortable with electric vehicles as the technology improves. Second-hand models are becoming more affordable and can offer cost-effective motoring. Our picks provide value for money and are likely to hold their value in the years to come.’
Each of the picks has been valued at 30,000 miles on a ’15-plate. Click on the next button above to see the cars in the top five.
Nissan Leaf – £9,795
The entry-level Nissan Leaf offers a published range of 124 miles and would interest someone looking for a practical electric family car, says HPI. The first-generation car might have looks that some would consider challenging, but this is the most successful EV on the planet, so it must be doing something right.
Renault Zoe – £7,850
With a similar range to the Nissan Leaf, the Renault Zoe is seen by many as an alternative option, although you can pick one up much cheaper than a Leaf. Your first decision will be deciding between a car with leased batteries (around £50 a month extra) or one where they have been purchased outright with the car – the latter are more expensive secondhand because of that extra initial cost. The bonus of the battery lease is that when they go below 80 percent efficiency you can send them back to Renault for replacement.
Citroen C-Zero – £7,525
The Citroen C-Zero, Mitsubishi i-Miev and Peugeot Ion were all built on a shared platform, so they are basically the same car under the skin. Trim options and specifications aside, which one you go for does depend on which brand you like best. Although surprisingly there are some price differences between the cars.
Mitsubishi i-Miev – £7,295
The C-Zero, i-Miev and Ion are estimated to do around 92 miles on a full battery according to the official figures. Obviously that can vary due to driving style, conditions and the age of the batteries – but these cars are perfect for a city-based lifestyle or as a second car.
Peugeot Ion – £7,095
These cars cost approx between £1.50 to £2.50 to charge – depending on your electricity rate, there are some running cost savings to be had. Certainly EVs are much cheaper to run than the petrol alternatives. Drivers of electric vehicles also benefit from additional savings that include no road tax, no congestion charges and some councils even offer free on street parking.
8 Comments on "5 Best Used Electric Car Deals"
The published range of Nissan Leaf are so far off. I can barely get 124 miles in my 30kWh Leaf.
And the BMW i3, or BMW i3 REX. Three year old, loaded i3’s going for $22-25,000. The fuel savings will Pay for the Car, over the life of the car. Power, Luxury and Efficiency in one package.
I hear ya but another year from now and those same i3s might be half the price with all the new longer range and bev lease deals hitting the market. I’d say the 2017 i3 with its 114 mile range some time late next year will be under $14k in some regions of the USA. That’s a hell of a good short range transport vehicle for many families….great first car too.
I wouldn’t touch a used Leaf for love nor money. Personally, I believe I scored the greatest deal in the world: traded my 2012 Leaf for a 2015 Model S that was 40% off MSRP. It’s not just about money- I also got rid of range issues and now drive not just for efficiency, but for the sheer joy of performance and features, too!
There’s no question that a used Model S is a better car than a used Nissan Leaf.
But most people in the UK (or in the US or most other countries, for that matter) do not have your privilege of being able to afford ~$40-50k for a used car.
Depends on the usage case and of course budget. There’s precisely one used Tesla available on their website for under $40k at the moment, but it’s not at all hard to find a Leaf for under $10k. The difference rents a LOT of cars, even a Tesla via Turo if they want to take long trips in all-electric.
“…..Pugeot Ion… costs ….. 2.50 pounds to charge…..”
For how many miles, and how many kwh? I didn’t think the UK had confiscatory electricity rates. My ELR costs about a Pound to recharge to go another 40-50 miles, and it is considered a relatively large car, seeing as it is 3″ wider and almost 10″ longer than the GEN 1 VOLT (which incidentally was a bit larger than the new one, at least in the hatch area – there are objects the GEN 1 volt can carry that the new one cannot).
A 2011 Leaf with 50,000 miles is about $8000 if you don’t mind a 60 miles range.