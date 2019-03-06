$35,000 Tesla Model 3 Leading To Price Cuts On Chevy Bolt
In the market for a long-range EV? The Chevrolet Bolt is seeing discounts as high as $7,000.
And so it begins.
Regardless of our previous reports that high demand is pushing up the price of the Hyundai Kona Electric at some
stealerships dealerships, it appears Chevrolet dealers are taking the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 seriously and adjusting prices according.
It’s important to note that every dealership is free to make its own decisions on pricing, so this may or may not be the case in your area. However, this is one of the biggest complaints of the traditional dealership model.
One person may pay way under MSRP for a car, while another dealership could rob buyers of expected reductions. One dealer may roll in some of the tax rebate for lessees, while others keep it all for their own well-being. Despite obvious price discrepancies, you could definitely use this information to your advantage as you haggle on pricing.
One of our avid readers from the state of Oregon has been tracking 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing at local dealerships. What he’s discovered is truly interesting. As you can see from the screenshot below, this particular dealer is slashing prices substantially on the Bolt EV.
In addition, checking Cars.com inventory and pricing reveals much the same information.
Let us know if you’ve seen similar price reductions in your area. We’re also interested to know what you paid for your Chevrolet Bolt EV. Did you get an amazing discount? Were you on the fence about which new EV to buy and are now serious about a Tesla Model 3 due to the Standard model coming to market? Please share with us in the comment section below.
Hat tip to Charles!
Ffs this makes me so angry, I would LOVE to buy the Bolt here in Europe, yet it’s impossible to get. Opel does not really sell the Ampera-e anymore and Chevrolet doesn’t sell the car in Germany as well.
So instead lf discounting that car by so much, just move them accros the pond and people will buy them asap!
I’m guessing that Chevy are losing money on every Bolt they sell hence they have no interested in bringing it to some markets. The reason for selling them to USA is because of compliance, ZEV credits or retaining Chevy customers who are set on EVs and would have moved away from Chevy brand otherwise. They have no intention of making it volume production.
Yep, in markets like California, they have to sell them at a loss so they can sell the big SUV’s that Americans want which Chevy is making a bulk of their profits. It’s just a game they have to play. I
Unfortunately I agree. There isn’t a Bolt within 500 miles of me in flyover country. Excess inventory in CARB states. Volt production ended even sooner than they first announced I believe. I was thinking first announcement was March 31 (could be wrong) but instead it was Feb 22 for the last Volt. I see carryover 2018 Volts online for mid 20s brand new. So Chevy is basically saying if we have to sell cars and lose money, let’s just do it on 1 model. I just read though Velite 6 will be close to 100,000 in China in 2019 so at least the engineering isn’t going completely to waste.
Bait and Switch. Actually go there and see what I mean.
Still with 140 days of inventory on lots around the country, with little buzz, and now with the price drop on the Model 3 you should be able to get a couple thousand reduction in the price of the Bolt.
Hurry though, just a few weeks left for the full tax credit, and that includes their conquest rebate.
You must show proof of ownership of a competing vehicle, newer than 1999, for 2k of the total.
I’ve called out-of-state dealers offering very steep discounts. They would not sell to me.
But hey, the dealership model is working out great..
If the car has been sitting on the lot for 3 months, then these deals occur.
How long has the car been on the lot?
The Bolt deep discounts will really be welcome by those Chevy Bolt buyers utilizing the full $7.5 k Fed rebate for the remainder of the next three weeks.
Leasing not included.
Good lower pricing will help to get more people on EVs.
Bolt does not compete with Model 3. Bolt has no power seats, no ACC, and no bling. I would never buy a Bolt at any price for my personal car. It looks like the Buick variant is gone as well. No news for almost a year.
I drive a CT6 PHEV. Admittedly not a Bolt competitor either. If GM can’t deliver, a lot of people like me will continue to go with Tesla.
You just have to go to China to get the Buick.
It makes one wonder if are they taking a page out of Tesla’s book and including the tax credit as savings. I read their disclosure and that only mentions additional fees, that amount to a few hundred dollars, but nowhere is it said that the new price takes into consideration the value of the tax credit. I think that would be a great deal, making the Bolt cost only 20k in CA, or other states with 2k rebates, 2.5 in OR, with all the rebates both Federal and State included, but that seems unlikely.
I would still buy the Tesla model 3 and not the Bolt. Even if this dealer comes to clean the house once a week for 10 years.
No, the Model 3 has had no influence on the pricing of the Bolt EV. Those price cuts have been available on the Bolt EV for months now.
So the people who bought one last month at the higher price are going to start protesting on twitter and waving banners outside the dealerships, right?
In Netherlands today:
Tesla is dropping prices on top spec X and S by more than € 50.000 !!! ( yes FIFTY THOUSAND)