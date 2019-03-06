$35,000 Tesla Model 3 Leading To Price Cuts On Chevy Bolt

40 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

In the market for a long-range EV? The Chevrolet Bolt is seeing discounts as high as $7,000.

And so it begins.

Regardless of our previous reports that high demand is pushing up the price of the Hyundai Kona Electric at some stealerships dealerships, it appears Chevrolet dealers are taking the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 seriously and adjusting prices according.

It’s important to note that every dealership is free to make its own decisions on pricing, so this may or may not be the case in your area. However, this is one of the biggest complaints of the traditional dealership model.

One person may pay way under MSRP for a car, while another dealership could rob buyers of expected reductions. One dealer may roll in some of the tax rebate for lessees, while others keep it all for their own well-being. Despite obvious price discrepancies, you could definitely use this information to your advantage as you haggle on pricing.

One of our avid readers from the state of Oregon has been tracking 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing at local dealerships. What he’s discovered is truly interesting. As you can see from the screenshot below, this particular dealer is slashing prices substantially on the Bolt EV.

In addition, checking Cars.com inventory and pricing reveals much the same information.

Let us know if you’ve seen similar price reductions in your area. We’re also interested to know what you paid for your Chevrolet Bolt EV. Did you get an amazing discount? Were you on the fence about which new EV to buy and are now serious about a Tesla Model 3 due to the Standard model coming to market? Please share with us in the comment section below.

Hat tip to Charles!