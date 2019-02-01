BAIC BJEV, Baidu Ally On Automotive EV Cybersecurity

1 H BY GASGOO

Big tie-up connected to EV security.

On January 28, BAIC BJEV and Chinese Internet giant Baidu announced the establishment of an automotive cybersecurity joint laboratory at the EV maker’s Global Partner Conference.

Both companies are going to cooperate on the products, technologies and services related to automotive cybersecurity. To improve their competency and influence in the ICV cybersecurity market, BAIC BJEV and Baidu will make joint efforts to research and develop relevant solutions, technologies and services based on the automaker’s experience in complete vehicle design and development and Baidu’s technical advantages in vehicle cybersecurity.

Both automakers and technology companies are actively making layouts in ICV to seize the high ground of the nascent domain. BAIC BJEV launched the vehicle artificial intelligent (AI) system, Darwin System, at Auto China 2018 on Apr. 25. The system features three major characteristics, namely, “liberating human”, “pleasing human” and “self-growth”, the EV maker further explained in last October.

To be specific, “liberating human” literally means the system will endow users with more freedom by virtue of a series of configurators such as automated valet parking system, self-driving system, ultra-long battery life, super-fast charging system, etc.

Besides, the system can comprehensively grab users’ driving behaviors by analyzing their demands and forming user portraits via AI algorithm. It is reported that BAIC BJEV has collected 220T of data during the past 8 years from 3.5 billion-km range cumulated by over 270,000 vehicles. This is how the Darwin “pleases” human.

The “self-growth” must rely on the usage of cloud platform, open-up platform, verification system, R&D investment, cybersecurity and OTA upgrading.

Aside from the Darwin System, BAIC BJEV plans to release Level 2.5 mass-produced autonomous car model in 2020, and Level 3 and Level 4 model in 2022 and 2025 respectively.

Source: Gasgoo