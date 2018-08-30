  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018

Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018

3 H BY MARK KANE 8

U.S. plug-in electric car sales finally way higher than in Europe.

In August, plug-in electric car sales in Europe increased by 42% year-over-year to 29,949 at an average market share of 2.7%.

After the first eight months fo 2018, sales amounted to some 242,000 (up 41%) at an average 2.3% market share.

More sales reports
BMW & Volkswagen Are #1 And 2 In Plug-In Car Sales In Europe
Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Dip Below 2,500 In August 2018
Tesla Model S Retains Europe's Top-Selling Large Luxury Car Title

As August is a rather slow month, now we look forward to a new record – maybe in September.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2018

The three top-selling models for the year are without change, although the Nissan LEAF doesn’t shine as brightly as before.

  • Nissan LEAF – 2,924 and 24,539 YTD
  • Renault ZOE – 2,213 and 21,127 YTD
  • BMW i3 – 1,675 and 14,664 YTD

Interestingly, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid was the 3rd best-selling model in Europe – 1,848! Also, the PHEV Panamera noted a strong 850 sales.

On the other hand, Hyundai Kona Electric starts with 455 – not bad compared to just 86 Jaguar I-PACE.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2018 (Source: EV Sales Blog)

The comparison between Europe and U.S. starts to change as the Tesla Model 3 enabled the U.S. to take over in July and extend the advantage in August. In September, it will be a huge disproportion, we believe.

Categories: Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018"

newest oldest most voted
Spoonman.

617 Ioniqs is a lot more than the US, but still not a lot. Where are they selling more of these – just South Korea?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Assaf

Yes, South Korea. But even there it’s not more than <1000 per month it seems.
At present the Ioniq BEV is not (yet?) a high-volume car like the Leaf and the Teslas.
http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2018/07/south-korea-h1-2018-draft.html

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
TJKR

I think the issue with Korean EV’s is that they are not building enough batteries to build them in large numbers. I hope to see that change soon with the recent efforts by LG chem.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Mervyn Cattermole

Next year will be interesting when the 3 is imported.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Amperaguy

There are many new BEV models that could sell very well in 2019, if available in real numbers. Model 3, E-Tron, EQC, Kona, Niro and long range Leaf. Low BEV sales are mostly due to lack of supply.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Speculawyer

Just wait until the Model 3 & Kona are available….sales should nearly double like they have the USA.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mikael

500-1000 Konas per month in Europe will not make that much of a difference.

10-20k Model 3’s per month in Europe though…. that will make a nice improvement.

But the real jump will come closer to 2020 when regulation compliance models will arrive en masse…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Arpe

20.000 people in Norway ordered the Kona. It would be very unlikely if Hyundai didn’t ramp up the car. Hopefully they learned their lessen from the Ionic.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago