Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018
U.S. plug-in electric car sales finally way higher than in Europe.
In August, plug-in electric car sales in Europe increased by 42% year-over-year to 29,949 at an average market share of 2.7%.
After the first eight months fo 2018, sales amounted to some 242,000 (up 41%) at an average 2.3% market share.
As August is a rather slow month, now we look forward to a new record – maybe in September.
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2018
The three top-selling models for the year are without change, although the Nissan LEAF doesn’t shine as brightly as before.
- Nissan LEAF – 2,924 and 24,539 YTD
- Renault ZOE – 2,213 and 21,127 YTD
- BMW i3 – 1,675 and 14,664 YTD
Interestingly, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid was the 3rd best-selling model in Europe – 1,848! Also, the PHEV Panamera noted a strong 850 sales.
On the other hand, Hyundai Kona Electric starts with 455 – not bad compared to just 86 Jaguar I-PACE.
Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:
The comparison between Europe and U.S. starts to change as the Tesla Model 3 enabled the U.S. to take over in July and extend the advantage in August. In September, it will be a huge disproportion, we believe.
8 Comments on "Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018"
617 Ioniqs is a lot more than the US, but still not a lot. Where are they selling more of these – just South Korea?
Yes, South Korea. But even there it’s not more than <1000 per month it seems.
At present the Ioniq BEV is not (yet?) a high-volume car like the Leaf and the Teslas.
http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2018/07/south-korea-h1-2018-draft.html
I think the issue with Korean EV’s is that they are not building enough batteries to build them in large numbers. I hope to see that change soon with the recent efforts by LG chem.
Next year will be interesting when the 3 is imported.
There are many new BEV models that could sell very well in 2019, if available in real numbers. Model 3, E-Tron, EQC, Kona, Niro and long range Leaf. Low BEV sales are mostly due to lack of supply.
Just wait until the Model 3 & Kona are available….sales should nearly double like they have the USA.
500-1000 Konas per month in Europe will not make that much of a difference.
10-20k Model 3’s per month in Europe though…. that will make a nice improvement.
But the real jump will come closer to 2020 when regulation compliance models will arrive en masse…
20.000 people in Norway ordered the Kona. It would be very unlikely if Hyundai didn’t ramp up the car. Hopefully they learned their lessen from the Ionic.