Almost 30,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In Europe In August 2018

BY MARK KANE

U.S. plug-in electric car sales finally way higher than in Europe.

In August, plug-in electric car sales in Europe increased by 42% year-over-year to 29,949 at an average market share of 2.7%.

After the first eight months fo 2018, sales amounted to some 242,000 (up 41%) at an average 2.3% market share.

As August is a rather slow month, now we look forward to a new record – maybe in September.

The three top-selling models for the year are without change, although the Nissan LEAF doesn’t shine as brightly as before.

Nissan LEAF – 2,924 and 24,539 YTD

and 24,539 YTD Renault ZOE – 2,213 and 21,127 YTD

and 21,127 YTD BMW i3 – 1,675 and 14,664 YTD

Interestingly, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid was the 3rd best-selling model in Europe – 1,848! Also, the PHEV Panamera noted a strong 850 sales.

On the other hand, Hyundai Kona Electric starts with 455 – not bad compared to just 86 Jaguar I-PACE.

Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:

The comparison between Europe and U.S. starts to change as the Tesla Model 3 enabled the U.S. to take over in July and extend the advantage in August. In September, it will be a huge disproportion, we believe.