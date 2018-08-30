2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild
The new Renault ZOE, expected in 2019/2020, is seen here in the wild for the first time.
Renault didn’t present any new ZOE – not even a concept – at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, although development is progressing at full swing.
Recently, a largely camouflaged prototype of the new ZOE was seen in France. The car seems slightly bigger, and is expected to have better performance (power, battery capacity), as well as more equipment. It’s also likely that Renault will be trying to implement many autonomous driving features.
What to expect from Renault ZOE 2:
- Market launch in late 2019 or 2020
- built on a new platform shared between Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- slightly bigger than ZOE
- 50 kWh battery instead 41 kWh
- DC fast charging capability (CCS Combo 2) on top of 22 kW three-phase
Images: CarPix
22 Comments on "2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild"
Doesn’t seem that different to me on the looks and size. Hopefully this also means that the base price will be 10-20 % lower than today, fingers crossed!
“50 kWh battery instead 41 kWh”
That will not be a success.
The Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack will be on the market in 2019 (and other EV models).
This is a Euro only vehicle, 50kWh is plenty for such a lite, small vehicle particularly given the charging infrastructure across the continent.
Yes, I know that the Renault Zoe is only being offered in Europe.
I’m just saying that the Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack will be on the market as well in Europe.
But much will of course depend on the difference in price of both EV models.
Recall that the Zoé is one size class smaller than the LEAF, and that the current 41kWh already has decent range, esp. for a small car that’s more likely to be used in (sub)urban driving than as a primary long-distance motorway car. 50kWh should be OK, esp. if they indeed add CCS charging for the trips.
People still buy the Zoe with the old battery. Mostly people with EV experience I guess.
I actually hope that they keep on selling a smaller battery than 50kWh. Really, 30kWh usable would be enough and could be a couple thousand cheaper which is what really matters.
the big selling point of the Zoe is the 22kW AC charger – there are tons of 22kW AC chargers all over the rural areas, but hardly any DC chargers. So the Zoe is charging significantly faster than all its competitors on the countryside.
Great! I love my 2017 Zoe! 41kWh is good already, 50 kWh will be even better. Decent DC fast charging should have the biggest impact, adding truely long distance trips to all the other feats of this awesome car. Better performance?? It’s by far the quickest EUR 19k, 5 seater I have ever driven!
“EUR 19k”?
Where in Europe does Renault sell the Renault Zoe for just EUR 19k?
With rented battery that is the expected price.
Renault doesn’t have spare battery packs.
Renting the battery pack is a bad idea.
I recall that in some markets (incl. France) Renault used to only allow battery rental. Do they now have the option of buying the battery in all markets?
Yes, you can buy them now.
Offers in the UK are currently for £13k (ca. €15k – see carwow.co.uk for offers), and yes, that is with battery rental on top but still a stonking bargain.
DC fast charging, finally! I wonder what the maximum charging rate will be.
100kW probably at minimum
Active TMS?
In 2025 vw has solid state batteries in its models.
Sulppose one buys a zoe in 2020 with 50 kwh.
4 years later your zoe is oldfashioned and under powered.compared to other brands having better range.
Question is ; What is rest value of zoe in 2025?????
better to go for leasing then
> In 2025 vw has solid state batteries in its models.
That’s a big if.