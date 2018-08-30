  1. Home
2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild

BY MARK KANE

The new Renault ZOE, expected in 2019/2020, is seen here in the wild for the first time.

Renault didn’t present any new ZOE – not even a concept – at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, although development is progressing at full swing.

Recently, a largely camouflaged prototype of the new ZOE was seen in France. The car seems slightly bigger, and is expected to have better performance (power, battery capacity), as well as more equipment. It’s also likely that Renault will be trying to implement many autonomous driving features.

What to expect from Renault ZOE 2:

  • Market launch in late 2019 or 2020
  • built on a new platform shared between Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • slightly bigger than ZOE
  • 50 kWh battery instead 41 kWh
  • DC fast charging capability (CCS Combo 2) on top of 22 kW three-phase
Images: CarPix

22 Comments on "2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild"

Arpe

Doesn’t seem that different to me on the looks and size. Hopefully this also means that the base price will be 10-20 % lower than today, fingers crossed!

3 hours ago
Benz

“50 kWh battery instead 41 kWh”

That will not be a success.

The Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack will be on the market in 2019 (and other EV models).

3 hours ago
BoltUp

This is a Euro only vehicle, 50kWh is plenty for such a lite, small vehicle particularly given the charging infrastructure across the continent.

3 hours ago
Benz

Yes, I know that the Renault Zoe is only being offered in Europe.

I’m just saying that the Nissan Leaf with the 60 kWh battery pack will be on the market as well in Europe.

But much will of course depend on the difference in price of both EV models.

2 hours ago
wavelet

Recall that the Zoé is one size class smaller than the LEAF, and that the current 41kWh already has decent range, esp. for a small car that’s more likely to be used in (sub)urban driving than as a primary long-distance motorway car. 50kWh should be OK, esp. if they indeed add CCS charging for the trips.

1 hour ago
Mil
I don’t think it works like that. There’s no magic kWh size that determines the boundary of success or failure. The fact is, the longer the range of a car, the more people would be interested in it. As you increase the range, people who previously said “it’s not enough range for me” start to move into “okay, it’s just about enough range for me” to “that’s got way more range than I need”. But range is not the be all and end all. You have to factor in other things like price and features etc. A Renault Zoe with a 10kWh battery which cost 99p would be a runaway success. But a Renault Zoe with a 200kWh battery sold for £10 million would be a failure. It’s all about how much of the market would consider a given car suitable for their needs. The 41kWh Zoe already meets the needs of many people as it is priced right. It is definitely a success based on sales numbers. I’m sure a 50kWh version at the right price point, will also find success even if there a Leaf with a 60kWh option. The reason is because there are other factors that… Read more »
2 hours ago
deine Mutter

People still buy the Zoe with the old battery. Mostly people with EV experience I guess.

1 hour ago
deine Mutter

I actually hope that they keep on selling a smaller battery than 50kWh. Really, 30kWh usable would be enough and could be a couple thousand cheaper which is what really matters.

1 hour ago
chris

the big selling point of the Zoe is the 22kW AC charger – there are tons of 22kW AC chargers all over the rural areas, but hardly any DC chargers. So the Zoe is charging significantly faster than all its competitors on the countryside.

1 hour ago
Arno Stein

Great! I love my 2017 Zoe! 41kWh is good already, 50 kWh will be even better. Decent DC fast charging should have the biggest impact, adding truely long distance trips to all the other feats of this awesome car. Better performance?? It’s by far the quickest EUR 19k, 5 seater I have ever driven!

3 hours ago
Benz

“EUR 19k”?

Where in Europe does Renault sell the Renault Zoe for just EUR 19k?

2 hours ago
Radu

With rented battery that is the expected price.

2 hours ago
Benz

Renault doesn’t have spare battery packs.

Renting the battery pack is a bad idea.

2 hours ago
wavelet

I recall that in some markets (incl. France) Renault used to only allow battery rental. Do they now have the option of buying the battery in all markets?

1 hour ago
BEVfan

Yes, you can buy them now.

53 minutes ago
Gnoch

Offers in the UK are currently for £13k (ca. €15k – see carwow.co.uk for offers), and yes, that is with battery rental on top but still a stonking bargain.

2 hours ago
Mark

DC fast charging, finally! I wonder what the maximum charging rate will be.

2 hours ago
Joe

100kW probably at minimum

58 minutes ago
Val

Active TMS?

2 hours ago
Slufbeer

In 2025 vw has solid state batteries in its models.
Sulppose one buys a zoe in 2020 with 50 kwh.
4 years later your zoe is oldfashioned and under powered.compared to other brands having better range.
Question is ; What is rest value of zoe in 2025?????

1 hour ago
Joe

better to go for leasing then

57 minutes ago
Mega

> In 2025 vw has solid state batteries in its models.

That’s a big if.

1 minute ago