2nd Generation Renault ZOE Spied In The Wild

BY MARK KANE

The new Renault ZOE, expected in 2019/2020, is seen here in the wild for the first time.

Renault didn’t present any new ZOE – not even a concept – at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, although development is progressing at full swing.

Recently, a largely camouflaged prototype of the new ZOE was seen in France. The car seems slightly bigger, and is expected to have better performance (power, battery capacity), as well as more equipment. It’s also likely that Renault will be trying to implement many autonomous driving features.

What to expect from Renault ZOE 2:

Market launch in late 2019 or 2020

built on a new platform shared between Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

slightly bigger than ZOE

50 kWh battery instead 41 kWh

DC fast charging capability (CCS Combo 2) on top of 22 kW three-phase

Images: CarPix