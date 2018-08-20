$29 Million Available For Public DC Chargers In Southern California

1 H BY MARK KANE

Southern California can use $29 million to add more public fast chargers

The Southern California Incentive Project (SCIP) began to accept applications for rebates for public charging points in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The budget of the program is $29 million. Eligible businesses and public entities can get up to 75% (up to $70,000) off the total costs of DC fast charger installation. Disadvantaged communities can get up to 80% (up to $80,000).

California’s goal is to put 5 million plug-in electric cars by 2030 and install 250,000 charging points.

Source: Green Car Congres