Plug-In Electric Car Sales Surge To Over 27,000 In Europe In July
Sales in Europe increased, but not enough to stay ahead of the U.S.
In July, some 27,213 plug-in electric cars were sold in Europe, according to EV Sales Blog. That’s 30% more than one year ago.
The cumulative result for the year is now 212,379 (up 41% year-over-year) at an average market share of 2.2%.
While the slow month of July didn’t bring any serious volume, Nissan was on the duty, delivering 4,024 LEAFs – two times more than the second closest model – Renault ZOE:
- Nissan LEAF – 4,024 and 22,026 YTD
- Renault ZOE – 1,901 and 18,917 YTD
- BMW i3 – 1,685 and 12,989 YTD
Registration stats for Europe are provided by EV Sales Blog:
The Tesla Model 3 is not available in Europe yet, but Tesla already has some effect on a comparison between the U.S. and Europe. In July, U.S. growth was so strong that it exceeded Europe in terms of volume – there’s a strong chance that this will be repeated in next couple of months:
6 Comments
It’s just nice to see these numbers just keep growing globally.
Tesla is the only U.S. manufacturer/brand in the European Top 20.
Go Tesla.
And Tesla is the only American auto OEM that has ever competed with and beat the Euro luxury/sport makes at their own game.
Tesla has no competition yet.
Check out the next 1-3 years, and they will start to meet competition.
What current EV is supposed to compete with Tesla? All the other are smaller and cheaper.
The Jaguar is just starting – but volumes will probably be too low, to really offer competition. If Jaguar plan to produce 100K a year, they’re kind of a competitor. At least for the coming model Y.
EVs will probably not really be in a highly competitive market until 2025, when many brands offer many models. Now, a company can basically sell all EVs they can roll out of the factories, as long as the price is not very high.
There are no other models offered from US manufacturers. That is another reason Tesla can grow big.
In the past 5 years the cumulative total of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV deliveries in Europe is 111,000.
A Mitsubishi Outlander EV would result in higher sales numbers.
When will Mitsubishi unveil it’s next Plug-In model?