Plug-In Electric Car Sales Surge To Over 27,000 In Europe In July

Sales in Europe increased, but not enough to stay ahead of the U.S.

In July, some 27,213 plug-in electric cars were sold in Europe, according to EV Sales Blog. That’s 30% more than one year ago.

The cumulative result for the year is now 212,379 (up 41% year-over-year) at an average market share of 2.2%.

While the slow month of July didn’t bring any serious volume, Nissan was on the duty, delivering 4,024 LEAFs – two times more than the second closest model – Renault ZOE:

Nissan LEAF – 4,024 and 22,026 YTD

and 22,026 YTD Renault ZOE – 1,901 and 18,917 YTD

and 18,917 YTD BMW i3 – 1,685 and 12,989 YTD

The Tesla Model 3 is not available in Europe yet, but Tesla already has some effect on a comparison between the U.S. and Europe. In July, U.S. growth was so strong that it exceeded Europe in terms of volume – there’s a strong chance that this will be repeated in next couple of months: