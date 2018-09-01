There Are Now 23,000 Public Charging Points In France

3 H BY MARK KANE

There is now over 10,000 places to charge in France.

The number of public charging points in France increased within a year by some 14.8% to 23,019, installed at 10,060 sites.

The increase of just 3,000 compared to 20,000 in September 2017 doesn’t sound encouraging, especially when there was hope for 100,000 by the end of 2020.

Currently, there are around 6.5 electric cars per one public charging point in France. Only several percent of those charging points are DC fast chargers:

roughly half is below 20 kW

almost half is between 20-45 kW

6% are above 45 kW (DC fast chargers)

The reasons behind the relatively slow pickup of charging infrastructure is that BEV sales didn’t grow fast (just +16% in the first eight months). The other thing is the death of Autolib, which also absorbed some of the charging infrastructure.

The third reason is low revenues from commercial charging networks – just see the example of 200 Corri-Door fast chargers along major routes.

source: L’Avere-France