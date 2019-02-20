  1. Home
2019 Chevy Bolt EV Test Drive & Review: Video

It’s the EV that’s painless to switch to.

The Chevy Bolt is not a Tesla Model 3 and here that’s an advantage. Basically, you step into a Bolt EV and you’re right at home. No learning curve here.

Unlike in a Model 3 where there’s a learning curve, the Chevy Bolt is more like a step-in-and-go type of electric car.

The car itself will feel familiar. There’s very little to indicate it’s electric or different and that’s definitely a plus.

Get behind the wheel for a second and you’ll notice the electric drive and its seamless acceleration. Outside of that, the Bolt is just a car. It doesn’t spew EV and that’s fine by us.

Check out the quick video clip above and you’ll see why being not so EV-ish is actually a plus.

The Chevy Bolt is definitely worth a look if you’re considering switching to an electric vehicle. It’s affordable price and decent range make it an excellent option for a lot of drivers.

I got a chance to test drive one, and here are my thoughts!

