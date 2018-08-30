2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV Spied Lapping Nurburgring: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz tests the new GLE PHEV at the track

The upcoming new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid is expected to have up to 100 km (62 miles) of all-electric range under the WLTP test cycle.

The longer range will not be the only trump card as the German manufacturer makes efforts to improve performance too. Here is the latest video from a test run at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The new GLE PHEV should enter sales from mid-2019 as a 2020 model year under the new EQ Power badge for Mercedes plug-in hybrids