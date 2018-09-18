2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Revealed: Range Estimated At 200 Miles

1 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the EQC after a long series of teasers.

The first all-electric car under the technology brand EQ (EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence”) was unveiled today by Mercedes-Benz in Stockholm, Sweden. The full proper name of the car is Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC.

The German manufacturer says that the EQC will benefit from the quality, safety and comfort expected of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, but at the same time “is a pioneer for an avant-garde electric look while representing the design idiom of Progressive Luxury“.

The 80 kWh battery (10 kWh more than in the concept version) is expected to last for up to 200 miles (320 km). Then, the car will be able to recharge at 110 kW (from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes).

According to the press release, the 80 kWh is the usable amount: “The lithium-ion battery, which has a usable energy content of 80 kWh supplies the vehicle with power.”

“The EQC is equipped with the latest generation of a lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery serving as the energy source for both electric motors. The battery consists of 384 cells and is located in the vehicle floor, between the two axles. The battery system is modular in design, consisting of two modules with 48 cells each and four with 72 cells each. The powerful high-voltage battery has a nominal voltage of approx. 350 V and a nominal capacity of approx. 218 Ah, for an energy content of 80 kWh (according to NEDC/WLTP). The integral overall cooling concept of the EQC, consisting of a heat pump function and two electric PTC heater boosters, not only includes the power electronics, the electric motor and the rotor, but also the battery. The entire battery system is liquid-cooled. At low temperatures a battery heater ensures outstanding performance and efficiency (see Climate control section).”

For powertrain, Mercedes-Benz decided to go with two asynchronous motors – one for the front axle and one for the rear axle. System output of the all-wheel drive EQC stands at 300 kW and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm). Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (almost 100 km/h) will be possible in 4.9 seconds.

“Intelligent Drivetrain: The EQC features an all-new drive system with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. These give the EQC the confident and dynamic driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive vehicle. To reduce power consumption, the electric drivetrains are configured differently: the front electric motor is optimized for best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range, while the rear e-motor adds sportiness.” “ECO Assist System: Gives the driver comprehensive support when driving predictively: by prompting the driver when it is appropriate to lift off the accelerator–for example when the vehicle is approaching a change in speed limit, and by functions such as coasting and specific control of recuperation. For this purpose, navigation data, traffic sign recognition and information from the intelligent safety assistants (radar and stereo camera) are linked and processed.”

The driver will be able to choose between many modes:

“The following programs are available: COMFORT: Default setting; accelerator pedal characteristic supports a comfortable driving style, but also automatically becomes more dynamic depending on the driving style.

ECO: Driving program focused on high efficiency and low consumption.

MAX RANGE: Intelligent driving program that can help the driver achieve the maximum possible range.

SPORT: Driving program focused on the best response for the highest driving performance.

INDIVIDUAL: Allows the driver to customize each individual parameter separately. One-pedal driving: manual selection of braking recuperation The driver is also able to influence the recuperation level using paddles behind the steering wheel. The paddle on the left increases the level of recuperation, the paddle on the right reduces it. The following stages are available: D Auto (recuperation via ECO Assist to suit the situation)

D + (coasting)

D (low recuperation)

D – (medium recuperation)

D – – (high recuperation). This makes one-pedal driving possible, because in most situations the recuperative deceleration is enough to not require use of the brake pedal.”

One of the interesting things is the new head unit generation from Mercedes-Benz called MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). It features a new user interface and natural speech recognition and a touchscreen.

“Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX): A completely new multimedia system featuring innovative technology based on Artificial Intelligence and an intuitive operating system. MBUX technology is pioneering a new level of in-car experience. MBUX can be operated by Voice Control, the Touchscreen (a first for Mercedes-Benz vehicles), Touchpad and Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel. The system has learning capabilities and intelligent Voice Control with natural language understanding and a verbal cue of “Hey Mercedes.””

Among other features, the EQC is equipped with a heat pump:

“Pre-entry climate control: This ensures that the vehicle interior is at the desired temperature on departure. It can be programmed directly via MBUX or via the Mercedes me connect App. A sophisticated system with a heat pump and electric heater boosters pre-climatizes the interior for optimal comfort in the cold winter or hot summer days.”

Production of the EQC will start in the plant in Bremen, Germany from 2019 and later in Beijing, China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. (BBAC). In the U.S., sales of the EQC will begin in 2020. The prices are not yet know.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds

top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – 218 Ah each – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – 218 Ah each – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) up to 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.)

of all-electric range (prelim est.) DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

