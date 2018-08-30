13 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The slick next-generation urban electric compact crossover is hugely improved.

The next generation Kia Soul EV celebrates its world premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. One of the most upbeat urban compact crossovers is back with even more appeal & upgrades. The vehicle will be powered by a next-generation, state-of-the-art liquid-cooled lithium-ion polymer 64 kWh battery. That’s the same as what’s found in the Kia Niro EV, which goes some 301 miles per charge (WLTP) or an estimated 260 miles EPA.

Considering that the current Soul EV, with its 30-kWh battery pack, is EPA-rated at 111 miles, we figure this 2020 Soul EV, with 64-kWh on board, will travel close to 240 miles per charge, maybe even more. Sadly, since its Kia, this will be a limited offering in the U.S., so availability will be an issue.

The 2020 Kia Soul EV is set to utilize a 201 horsepower electric motor, delivering 291 lb-ft of torque. However, the new battery is currently being tested to ascertain precise EPA-estimated range. Results are expected early in 2019 and will be announced at a later date.

The award-winning and unconventional compact utility vehicle is one of the best looking compact crossovers on the market today. It’s also one of the quirkiest and people pleasing cars money can buy, allowing Kia to successfully target the younger, more upbeat and better at EV adoption crowds as well.

One of the most impressive features of the new Soul EV is the new state-of-the-art liquid-cooled lithium ion polymer 64 kWh battery. According to Kia, it will allow owners much less need for daily charging, and with Combined Charging System (CCS) DC fast-charging as standard, charges should be brief so road trip fun can happily continue after only a short break.

The 2020 Kia Soul EV will come with Four drive modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport and Eco+ – that automatically adjusts power output to the traction motor, regenerative braking, air conditioning and heating settings, and set speed limits to help manage operating efficiency depending on driving conditions. Furthermore, smart regenerative braking operated via paddle shifters is also available. This will help drivers to slow the car with the electric motors, allowing less brake pad wear and helping to recapture kinetic energy, adding extra range. Three regenerative braking levels will be offered, depending on the desired driving smoothness and personal preferences, resulting in more enjoyment and improved efficiency.

However, one of the most interesting items on the 2020 Kia Soul EV is the Smart Eco Pedal Guide display on the instrument cluster. In a nutshell, the system keeps the driver aware of real-time battery usage based on accelerator pedal input. In turn, this allows every driver to fine tune their driving habits, allowing for longer range, better energy consumption and in the end, a more eco-friendly and cheaper motoring. That, alongside a big list of safety features, dubbed the “Kia Drive Wise” Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, makes sure the driver and passengers can enjoy a safe drive.

In a nutshell, the 2020 Kia Soul arrives with more technology, available advanced driver assistance systems, increased cargo room and a more fun feeling behind the wheel.

2020 Kia Soul EV

Full press blast from Kia below: