2020 Honda Urban EV Spied Testing: Still Looks Adorable
4 H BY ADRIAN PADEANU 16
Don’t you just want to hug it?
Honda basically stole the show last year in Frankfurt when it introduced the Urban EV, a pint-sized concept of a pure electric hatchback with retrolicious design cues. More than just a simple tease, the adorable zero-emissions commuter car will be going into production and some of you will be able to order the road-going version in a few parts of the world as early as the beginning of next year.
Our spies were in the right place at the right time to grab the first set of images with the Urban EV undergoing testing in right-hand-drive prototype guise. While it still looks cute as a button, some big changes have been implemented as the small electric hatch has gained a pair of rear doors. It looks like these have so-called “hidden” door handles mounted next to the C-pillar.
To make room for the rear doors, the front ones are now visibly narrower and open in a conventional way as opposed to the concept’s suicide doors. It looks like the flush door handles of the showcar are staying, but obviously moved to where you’d normally find them on a production model with standard doors.
Interestingly, the prototype has tiny side cameras instead of conventional mirrors – a feature we’ll be seeing more of in the years to come following the launch of the mirrorless Lexus ES in Japan. Needless to say, it will take a while before cameras will be legal all over the world, so chances are the Urban EV will initially come with traditional mirrors in most countries.
While the cutesy round headlights of the concept will have a correspondent on the production model, the showcar’s square taillights will be replaced by a round set to nicely mimic the front clusters. There are some cutouts in the camo on the tailgate, which might be there to make the reversing lights visible to traffic participants. At the front, there’s a bulge right in the middle of the petite hood. Like with the concept, it must be the panel that opens to provide access to the charging port.
We can’t quite see what’s inside the car, but from some angles, we can catch a glimpse of the dashboard. It looks like the concept’s giant display will trickle down to the production version, albeit there are probably some changes we cannot see right now because of the piece of fabric placed on top of the dash.
Honda has been coy on technical specifications, but the rumor mill is suggesting range will stand at roughly 155 miles (250 kilometers). We will have all the juicy details closer to the production model’s launch slated to take place in Europe towards the end of 2019.
Photos: CarPix
Categories: Honda, Spy Photos
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "2020 Honda Urban EV Spied Testing: Still Looks Adorable"
Kawaii desu ne?
Why the heck are the rims different in front and rare?!
For testing purposes perhaps? Who knows and TBH, who really cares about that at this stage in its testing?
We can comments on the rims and a host of other things when it is announced. Until then everything is pure speculation.
I suspect they aren’t the final rims, by any stretch of the imagination. Maybe they are swapping them in/out during testing?
Testing a right hand drive car in Germany. Is this car a Honda build car or just plug and play from Bosch?
Urban EV vs Mini Electric. Competition is great!
Late 70’s Civics were a blast!
It won’t be So Adorable When it Gets in a Bad Collision & Folds Like a Cheap Tent * . …….. 🙁 …*
Why would you suggest any such thing?
Because he thinks like an ICE fan. There is no motor to go thru the firewall, instead there is a major crush zone in front. The batteries are probably in the skateboard design so low CG prevent most rollovers. The stiffness of the battery pack also helps to protect from other collisions.
And fun fact, unlike the movies if you run the car over the cliff the gas tank can not explode in mid-air since there is no gas tank.
Erm, no. A low CG won‘t save an EV from being crushed from above by a heavy SUV. That said, it is indeed possible to build small and save vehicles. And yes, i am pretty sure a modern Honda EV will be a top safety pick.
See the Renault Clio – amazing crash worthiness in a small car.
I wonder if they will make more than the minimum number of 1,100 like they did with their Honda FIT EV?
I wonder if their battery will hold up better than their Hybrid batteries that are the worst in the industry?
Maybe they will be serious this time,if not they will be out of business.
Wow you nailed it LOL
Don’t worry about that; Honda has no plans to sell this in the US.
With Chinese automakers selling 120,000 plugins and getting ready to start their overseas onslaught, Honda has no other way but to launch this cute EV. Still Honda will not sell it in USA which is considered a land of gas guzzlers.
I still hope Tesla will launch a similar sized 4 seater vehicle with a 30K price range and 200 mile + range.
At least Honda made it with conventional 5 doors rather than some weird design.