Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid PHEV Boasts Prius Prime-Like Electric Range

Subaru’s first plug-in almost goes the distance.

Way back in May of this year, Subaru officially announced its first plug-in hybrid model – the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid – that should enter the U.S. market near the end of 2018.

Details were and still are scarce on this newest plug-in. But now, thanks to a CARB certification filing, we’ve got a few new details.

It appears as though the Crosstrek Hybrid (plug-in) will get a city all-electric range (AER) rating of 25.65 miles or an equivalent all-electric range rating of 26.273 (EAER). Meanwhile, its highway figures are AER 21.9 and EAER of 27.381.

***Note – UDDS stands for Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule, and refers to a United States Environmental Protection Agency mandated dynamometer test on fuel economy that represents city driving conditions which is used for light duty vehicle testing.

That’s certainly not Chevy Volt territory (53 miles / combined), but it will challenge the Toyota Prius Prime (of which it’s loosely based off of) at 25 electric miles combined.

Subaru named its plug-in hybrid simply Hybrid, like the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Of course, this is quite a confusing name too, as the Crosstrek Hybrid has been around for a few years now, but in conventional hybrid form, not this new plug-in version.

As previously mentioned, Subaru makes use of the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) that is integrated with Subaru’s four-cylinder direct-injection BOXER engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an all-new transmission.

The PHEV model was already expected this year with an all-electric Subaru hinted for 2021.

Conventional Subaru Crosstrek