The Next New Lotus Is Supposed To Be An Electric Hypercar
With Geely backing, the British sports car maker announces the all-electric Type 130.
Long without new product, Lotus Cars is finally getting back in the game, two years after it fell under the growing Geely umbrella. At the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show Monday, Lotus teased the Type 130, which it is proclaiming as the first all-electric British hypercar.
This all comes on the heels of a report in January that Lotus and Williams were working on a PHEV hypercar.
In what CEO Phil Popham called, “a turning point for our brand,” the Type 130 sounds like it’s intended to be a showcase of what Lotus engineers can do when they’re left to their own handling devices. Perhaps borrowing more than a page from the McLaren handbook, the Type 130 is set to jumpstart a new era for the long-struggling niche carmaker, whose newest product is the Evora that was shown in 2008.
Shown only in a teaser, Lotus said the Type 130 will be revealed later this year in London.
LOTUS CONFIRMS FIRST ALL-NEW PRODUCTION CAR SINCE 2008: TYPE 130 – THE WORLD’S FIRST FULL ELECTRIC BRITISH HYPERCAR
- Lotus continues its legendary bloodline with Type 130 confirmed as an all-new hypercar, now in advanced stages of development
- First glimpse of the new vehicle is revealed at
Shanghai International Auto Show 2019
Lotus embarks on an exciting new era today with the announcement of its first all-new product in more than a decade – set to become the first all-electric hypercar from a British manufacturer.
Type 130 continues the legendary bloodline from Lotus during its 71-year history, which has seen a number of true game-changers introduced from the Norfolk, UK based brand in both motorsport and sportscars.
CEO Phil Popham said: “Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history. It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus.”
The all-new car will be revealed, together with the full remarkable details and specification of this technical tour de force, in London, the birthplace of Lotus, later this year.
Some notable Lotus ‘Type’ numbers include:
Type 14 – World’s first composite monocoque production road car (Elite, 1957)
Type 25 – World’s first fully-stressed monocoque F1 car, first Lotus to win F1 world championship (1963)
Type 72 – Most successful F1 car of all time and the blueprint for F1 car design for many years (Championship winner in 1970, ‘72 and’ 73)
Type 78 – World’s first ‘ground effects’ F1 car (1977)
Type 88 – World’s first carbon fibre F1 car (1981)
Type 92 – World’s first active suspension F1 car (1983)
Type 111 – World’s first aluminium and bonded extrusion construction production car (Elise, 1995)
Type 130 – World’s first full electric British hypercar (2019)
They need solid state batteries to make it a real Lotus.