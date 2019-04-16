Buick Velite 6 MAV Is Another EV In GM’s Lineup: For China

31 M BY ZAC ESTRADA

General Motors adds another EV to its growing lineup in China.

While much of GM‘s North America EV news has been concentrated around its efforts with self-driving tests, its affiliates in China are readying new products for consumers. The Buick Velite 6 MAV is one of those vehicles, and it happens to be the first all-electric vehicle for the Buick brand.

Debuting Monday at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, the Velite 6 is labeled as a “multi-activity vehicle” by its maker, even though it looks like a large wagon more than anything else. But its 85-kW electric motor is said to be good for 301 kilometers (187 miles) of city driving, according to SAIC-GM, making it a potentially useful vehicles for urban commuters who value interior space over outright efficiency. It joins the LaCrosse hybrid and Chevy Volt-based Velite 5 range-extender in China, both of which are no longer available in North America because GM decided to end production of them here.

Prices will start between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 (about $24,600 to $27,580) after national incentives when it goes on sale in China (and likely only there) later this year. The first 5,000 Velite 6s will be put into service at the end of April in GM’s EVCARD car-sharing experiment for China.

Which sounds fine for China and reinforces the impression North America is Buick’s afterthought. We can only hope something like this comes to “multi-activity vehicle” hungry Americans.

