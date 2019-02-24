All-New 2019 Peugeot e208 Revealed With 211-Mile Range

Less than a month after Renault introduced the fifth-generation Clio, another French marque is unveiling its all-new supermini ahead of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show debut where the two will clash.

Redesigned from the ground up, the Peugeot 208 is arguably one of the most attractive models in Europe’s crowded B segment. It’s more than just a pretty face as PSA’s overhauled subcompact hatchback has gone through skin-deep changes and added an electric variant too.

As indicated by numerous spy shots showing partially camouflaged prototypes, the 2019 Peugeot 208 takes after the stylish 508 fastback when it comes to the exterior design.

Gas, diesel and now even electric – But only electric here on InsideEVs

Peugeot is eager to show the fully electric e-208, with 136 hp and instant torque of 260 Newton-meters (192 pound-feet) on tap. It sits on the related e-CMP platform and has enough electric punch to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in a decent 8.1 seconds when in sport mode. Alternatively, there’s a normal mode for day-to-day use, and an eco mode when you want to maximize efficiency to get the highest possible range.

You’ll be happy to hear the 50-kWh battery pack is installed underneath the cargo floor, which means it won’t negatively impact the luggage area. The e-208 offers the same 220 liters (7.76 cubic feet) of volume as the conventionally powered model and has enough juice for 340 km (211 miles) as per the more realistic WLTP or 450 km (280 miles) using NEDC.

When it comes to recharging the battery, it takes eight hours when using a 7.4-kW charger or 5 hours and 15 minutes when feeding on an 11-kW charger. Where available, the new e-208 can recharge 80 percent of its battery in only 30 minutes thanks to 100-kW rapid charging. Peugeot guarantees the battery pack will still have 70 percent of its capacity after eight years or 160,000 km (99,420 miles).

Peugeot will sell the revamped 208 in Access, Active, Allure, GT Line, and GT trims, plus the zero-emissions e-208.

For more on the other versions of the new 208, head over to Motor1 by clicking here.

Here’s a look at the electric version: