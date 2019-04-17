Qiantu K50 By Mullen Debuts In New York

51 M BY ZAC ESTRADA

A Chinese company builds an electric sports car. Will Americans take to it?

The Qiantu K50 by Mullen, which made its debut Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, poses an interesting question to two growing markets: EVs and cars from China.

It’s not like Qiantu is missing much from a sports car, at least on paper. The K50 uses an aluminum frame that’s covered with carbon fiber panels – all in the name of rigidity and weight savings. Electric motors at the front and rear axle provide both all-wheel-drive traction with torque vectoring, which put out a combined 430 horsepower or so, so speed and grip should be present and accounted for. Braking is mercifully done with the help of 4-piston Brembo brake calipers.

But is it the answer to a question anyone is asking, at least in the U.S. Mullen, the Southern California-based company that is federalizing and distributing the K50, is going to find out. After all, many of the buyers looking for a hyper-quick electric sports car are probably holding their breath for the day Tesla actually starts selling the new Roadster.

Here’s the full press release: