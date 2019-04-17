2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 Revealed
46 M BY ZAC ESTRADA 2
Mercedes plans to launch its all-electric EQC with a limited run of highly equipped vehicles.
Ahead of its official launch later this year, Mercedes-Benz announced Wednesday at the New York Auto Show the EQC Edition 1886. Like other Mercedes special editions, this EQC is expected to be lavishly appointed and covered in little reminders you’re an early adopter.
Mercedes says the Edition 1886 is, “A special car for a special moment,” referring to the fact it represents a watershed moment for the company credited with inventing the car itself, as it joins a number of brands bringing full EVs to market this year. Lots of “1886” branding around the vehicle – including the front fenders and the seats – remind you Mercedes is trying to draw a parallel to the year Karl Benz patented the gasoline-powered car.
Naturally, lots of features are thrown at the 1886 package. It comes only in silver with high-gloss black accents on the front and in the wheels, while the seats are upholstered in indigo blue and black MB-Tex and Dinamica synthetic material.
The EQC itself is a direct rival to the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace, both of which were unveiled last year, as well as the Tesla Model X. Mercedes’ contender to the luxury EV crossover race is set to go on sale in 2020.
Read the full news release here:
EQC Edition 1886
Modern mobility that goes beyond the vehicle itself
A special car for a special moment: a limited special edition EQC Edition 1886 marks the resolute entry of Mercedes-Benz into the era of electric mobility. With the EQC Edition 1886, the brand with the star is emphasizing that its idea of future mobility goes well beyond vehicles themselves. The EQC Edition 1886 therefore combines an extensive range of optional extras with customer-friendly services related to electric mobility. The Edition model celebrates its world premiere at the New York International Auto Show.
“The EQC is the pioneer of our future Mercedes-Benz EQ portfolio. For market launch, the EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever. Back then, we were the ones to first revolutionize individual mobility. The EQC now once again marks a new era. An era in which electric mobility is reliable, simple and at the same time exciting,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. “The EQC Edition 1886 not only stands for progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable to daily needs, it also stands for intelligent additional services that anticipate and fulfill the driver’s needs. Long-term, worry-free vehicle use is the focus here.”
Exclusive appeal, high-quality looks
Carefully coordinated elements on the exterior and interior are among the optional extras for the EQC Edition 1886. The black panel radiator grille with louvres and edging in high-gloss black ensure a particularly exclusive character on the exterior. The EQC Edition 1886 is available exclusively in metallic high-tech silver. Further individual features include the high-gloss light alloy wheels in high-gloss black with white decorative elements.
The exclusive appeal continues in the interior with the new seat designs with upholstery in MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber in Indigo Blue and Black.
Special EQC Edition 1886 lettering is embroidered into the seat backrests and center console. This level of detail is also evident in the specific trim elements in a silver matrix look as well as the floor mats with the “EQC” embroidery.
ENERGIZING Package ensures individual feel-good atmosphere
The EQC Edition 1886 also has outstanding driver assistance systems for the highest level of safety and driving comfort. The Burmester® Surround Sound System provides remarkable sound and fully comes into its own in the extremely quiet interior of the EQC. The ENERGIZING Package is also on- board. ENERGIZING Comfort combines various systems in the car, thus creating an optimal environment from the lighting mood and the fragrance and ionization of the air to the seat ventilation to keep the user fresh and vitalized. The ENERGIZING COACH feature uses data from the vehicle and surroundings to recommend one of the ENERGIZING programs that fits the situation and the individual. For example, aspects such as the traffic situation, weather and length of the journey are included in the assessment. In addition, data that provides information on the driver’s current well-being can also be used. This is made possible by networking with available Garmin® wearables (smart watches/fitness trackers). Further optional extras such as electric adjustable driver and front passenger seats with memory function round out the Edition package.
Charging: flexible and fast
Like every EQC, the EQC Edition 1886 has a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with an output of 7.4 kW and is therefore ready for charging with alternating current (AC) at home and at public charging stations. Charging at a home wallbox (240v) is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket (110v). It is faster still with DC charging – which is standard for the EQC, with a suitable market-specific plug. Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station.
1886, as is the digital charging service Mercedes me Charge, which gives access to a number of public charging stations.
Categories: Mercedes
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 Revealed"
While this car does not interest me at all, I sincerely wish them good luck and hope it will convince some loyal MB customers to go electric!
MB has a very good entry compared with the Tesla model X. I’d be more interested when the EQA smaller vehicle comes out. Until then we just have to enjoy our Tesla model 3 we have had since March 2018. The Rev 3 Tesla Super Charging will be amazing while the nationwide 120 kW Super Chargers have been fine.