2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 Revealed

46 M BY ZAC ESTRADA

Mercedes plans to launch its all-electric EQC with a limited run of highly equipped vehicles.

Ahead of its official launch later this year, Mercedes-Benz announced Wednesday at the New York Auto Show the EQC Edition 1886. Like other Mercedes special editions, this EQC is expected to be lavishly appointed and covered in little reminders you’re an early adopter.

Mercedes says the Edition 1886 is, “A special car for a special moment,” referring to the fact it represents a watershed moment for the company credited with inventing the car itself, as it joins a number of brands bringing full EVs to market this year. Lots of “1886” branding around the vehicle – including the front fenders and the seats – remind you Mercedes is trying to draw a parallel to the year Karl Benz patented the gasoline-powered car.

Naturally, lots of features are thrown at the 1886 package. It comes only in silver with high-gloss black accents on the front and in the wheels, while the seats are upholstered in indigo blue and black MB-Tex and Dinamica synthetic material.

The EQC itself is a direct rival to the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-Pace, both of which were unveiled last year, as well as the Tesla Model X. Mercedes’ contender to the luxury EV crossover race is set to go on sale in 2020.

Read the full news release here: